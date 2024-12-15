“The Franchise Is in Good Hands”: Cam Newton Becomes a True Fan of Micah Parsons After Emotional Outburst on the Cowboys Sidelines

Cam Newton became a true fan of Micah Parsons after seeing him break down on the Dallas Cowboys sidelines following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The star linebacker became so emotional over the home loss that he was visibly moved to tears.

When fans online saw the video of Micah, they were quick to mock him for crying. But Newton believes it’s the exact emotion a fan of a team—or even the owner—should want to see from their players.

“If I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan, Jerry Jones, if I’m anybody and I see a clip like this, your franchise is in good hands,” Newton professed on the 4th&1 show.

Newton believes that fans expect NFL athletes to act robotic and not show any real emotions. If a player cried following a loss, it was seen as a sign of weakness. But that is never the case.

Newton argued that when Parsons claimed that the team still had the ability to get itself out of the pit a few weeks ago and that they could still make the playoffs, Parsons meant every word. And when that goal fell apart, so did Parsons, even if just for a brief while.

“That’s real emotion right there. You getting mad at a motherf**ker because he wanted to win? Somebody is going to say, ‘He’s crying like a baby.’ Bro, shut the f**k up… We ain’t no f***ing robots, bro. We ain’t no AI. We got real emotions. We wanna win. And when Micah, a couple weeks ago, said, ‘Yo, we can make a run here’, he really believed it”

Context also matters here. Dallas had the game-winning drive set up before a special teams blunder ended up costing them the game against Cincinnati 27-20. Parsons and the defense worked so hard for the punt, only to have to go back out on the field for defense as a reward.

It wasn’t exactly how Parsons and the Cowboys drew it up. The NFC East team has an opportunity to rebound against Newton’s former team, the lowly Panthers, this weekend.