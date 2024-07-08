“The Schedule Is Brutal”: Analyst Details Why the Cardinals Have “No Shot” at the Super Bowl This Year

It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals’ bid for the Super Bowl LIX (59) victory is not in their favor. With a 4-13 record in the 2023 NFL season, the team struggled quite a bit last season. Additionally, the NFC West division consists of strong teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams — they present neck-to-neck competition. It turns out that NFL analyst Jason McIntyre shares the same sentiment.

Recently on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, the gambling analyst for FOX Sports shared insights on why he believes the Cardinals have no chance of winning the Super Bowl in 2025. Firstly, McIntyre pointed out their demanding schedule and lack of standout talent as reasons why he views them as having “no shot” at championship contention this year.

“So I went and broke down all 32 teams. I put them in Super Bowl tiers. I have five tiers. Starting at the bottom with absolutely no shot, you have the Denver Broncos—they stink. Patriots, awful. New York Giants, dumpster fire. Raiders, not very good. A bit of a surprise entrance, the Arizona Cardinals, who I don’t think are very good this year. The schedule is brutal, not a ton of talent.”

Moreover, McIntyre is still hesitant about whether the NFC West bottom-dwellers will spend another year in vain trying to determine whether Kyler Murray can be their long-term quarterback.

The uncertainty surrounding Murray’s performance and future role with the team is riddled with doubts, especially considering his disappointing 3-5 record after sitting out half of the 2023 season. The previous year wasn’t any more promising either.

Switching gears to the Cardinals’ history: despite their NFL legacy predating the Super Bowl era, they have only made it to the Super Bowl once, yet have never managed to win.

Arizona Cardinals’ One and Only Shot at Super Bowl

The Cardinals’ journey to the big game occurred in 2008 under veteran quarterback Kurt Warner, who had previously found success with the St. Louis Rams. The club finished the season at 9-7, securing the NFC West title. However, while their regular season was riddled with hurdles, the Cardinals excelled in the playoffs.

They surprised everyone by defeating the favored Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and then overcoming the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional Round. Next was the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which Arizona won, securing their first-ever franchise appearance in the Super Bowl.

The stage was set for Super Bowl XLIII in February 2009, where the Cardinals faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers led by star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Despite being considered underdogs, the Cardinals fought bravely, even leading the scoreboard by three points in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for Cardinals faithful, Roethlisberger sealed the victory with an incredible play, connecting with WR Santonio Holmes with just 35 seconds left on the clock. They haven’t made it to the finale ever since. Notably, the Cardinals secured two NFL Championships (1947 and 1948) before the start of the Super Bowl era in 1967.