“There’s Only So Much Viagra in the World”: Bill Belichick’s New Found Love With 24Y/O Becomes a Hot Topic on an All-Female Podcast

Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since TMZ broke the bombshell news of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick dating 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson, the internet has been filled with discourse around the relationship. The conversation around the entire report was so vehement that it soon spilled over into mainstream media, with the sassy crew at ‘The View’ having a no-holds-barred discussion on the couple.

In the ‘Hot Topic’ segment of ‘The View’ yesterday, the five female hosts brutally questioned the dynamics of the relationship between Belichick and Hudson. From questioning the “love” of the couple to judging the massive age difference, the ladies at “The View” left no crumbs.

However, the biggest punchline of the night came from host Joy Behar in response to Sara Haines’ statements justifying the age gap between the couple.

Sara noted that it’s hypocrisy to only target Hudson in this dynamic, as there have been instances of young men dating older women. Moreover, she urged everyone to understand the transactional nature of most relationships. Sara claimed that thanks to this union, Hudson might be traveling to places that she probably would never have otherwise.

“There’s been some female actors who are dating younger and they talk to the older woman about what’s up with this. So I say, transactional, as you may say, she’s 24, she’s having a good time. I am guessing he takes her places that she wouldn’t be going on her own,” Sara said.

The moment Behar heard the phrase “traveling to places”, she promptly came up with a killer low blow as she snootily remarked that Hudson wouldn’t be traveling places in the bedroom as that would require a surplus of Viagra that the world can’t produce at the moment.

“Not in the bedroom. There’s only so much Viagra in the world,” she remarked.

The one-liner was truly a mic-drop moment from Joy. However, while it was a great joke, fellow host Ana Navarro didn’t quite share the same sentiment.

“Older Men Are Better Lovers”: Ana Navarro Comes to Belichick’s Defence

Ana, who has an age difference of 20+ years with her husband, noted that firstly, everyone should stop judging the couple as this is not the first time something like this has happened. Navarro cited the examples of Robert Kraft marrying a 33 year younger woman and Sara Paulson having a 32-year age gap with Holland Taylor.

“There are a lot of examples. There’s Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots, who used to be Belichick’s boss, married a woman 33 years younger… Sara Paulson – with Holland Taylor, a 32-year age gap,” she said.

Navarro then responded to Joy’s joke by noting how Robert De Niro had a baby last year at the age of 70. She, thus, concluded that older men can deliver well in the bedroom. She also noted that older men make up for their age disadvantage by working extra hard.

“Robert De Niro just had a baby… The issue of whether you can have sex at 80 is not a question… Older men are better lovers, they’ve got to work at it more,” Ana continued.

Setting jokes aside, stretching this discussion into speculation about Belichick and Hudson’s intimate details is less than ideal. Good for Navarro to come into Belichick’s defense, but one might wonder if the conversation should have even gone there in the first place. After all, Belichick is among the most revered figures in NFL history. The former Patriots Coach, like others, deserves privacy.