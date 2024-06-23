Andy Reid Recalls Eating 60 Cheeseburgers While Shooting a Commercial With Patrick Mahomes

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after a no-call against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid is famously known for his love of food, particularly hamburgers and chicken nuggets. So, it wasn’t a big surprise when Reid got a chance to be on a hamburger shoot and took it. For someone who is about ‘football and cheeseburgers,’ the Chiefs head coach gulped a staggering 60 burgers before bailing on his morals.

Reflecting on this reputation, Reid recently shared a memorable experience while shooting a State Farm ad with Patrick Mahomes. During the shoot, he had to eat cheeseburgers for the scenes. Committed to his foodie nature, he vowed not to use the spit bucket leading him to finally give up on and use the spit bucket.

“I made a pact to myself, just being a cheeseburger connoisseur, that I wouldn’t use the spit bucket,” revealed Reid. However, he further added, “But after about the 60th cheeseburger, I had to go there.”

Coach Andy Reid, how many cheeseburgers? 🍔🤯 pic.twitter.com/eotygKdP7m — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 21, 2024

Andy Reid’s love for cheeseburgers has been a well-known fun fact about him, often brought up in interviews and even after winning his first and latest Super Bowl with the Chiefs. But there was more humor than the spit bucket story.

The Messy End of the Cheeseburger Ad

Andy Reid recounted the humorous situation with Complex Sports, explaining how difficult it was to maintain composure while filming. According to his narration, the ad’s producer wanted Reid with a mouthful of cheeseburger.

“That wasn’t the funniest part. The funniest part was the producer here. He wanted me to try to talk and do my lines with my mouth full of the cheeseburger,” Reid explained.

And for anyone who can imagine it, Reid’s attempt at it was a ‘flying’ treat to watch.

“Pat’s sitting right in front of me, so I’m trying to do this and there’s cheeseburger flying everywhere at these guys,” Reid said. “They couldn’t hold a straight face. I mean, they were dying laughing.”

Though one of the funniest incidents for the Chief’s clan, they finally had to bail out on that scene for the sake of keeping their sanity.

“Finally, Pat goes, ‘Cut it, we’re not doing this,’” Reid revealed.

The 66-year-old Reid continues to lead the Chiefs into the 2024 season, they aim to make history by winning three consecutive Super Bowls. Meanwhile, with three Super Bowls already on their resume the Reid-Mahomes duo is trailing well in the NFL. Amidst the hard-earned victories, Andy Reid’s celebratory meals from burgers from In-N-Out Burger make more sense than ever.