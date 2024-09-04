“They Put on a Show”: Deion Sanders Salutes Shedeur and Travis Hunter’s ‘Silent Chemistry’ in Signal Calls

Year 2 of the Deion Sanders’ era at Colorado is off to an electrifying start, with the Buffaloes clinching a thrilling 31-26 victory over North Dakota State in their Big 12 debut. At the heart of this success story are Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, a duo that’s quickly becoming the talk of college football.

Shedeur put on a clinic, throwing for an impressive 445 yards and four touchdowns, completing 26 of 34 passes. While Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter combined for a staggering 330 yards of those 445.

HC Sanders couldn’t contain his excitement about the chemistry between Shedeur and Travis. In a press conference, he spoke glowingly of their connection, describing it as a “silent chemistry” that elevates their game:

“They really want to take it up a notch and they’re gonna really hold each other accountable. It’s a lot more that goes on in the huddle and on the sidelines, so, it’s phenomenal but they’re at each other all the time, those two. They have a silent chemistry and it started way back in Jackson (State).”

Coach Prime highlighted it’s their unique signals and understanding that were forged during their time at Jackson State, that have translated to the bigger stage at Colorado.

The win marked Colorado’s first victory since early October last year, breaking a streak of losses that plagued the end of their previous season.

With road games against Nebraska and Colorado State on the horizon, Coach Prime’s focus will be on maintaining this momentum and the special connection between his star players.

Coach Prime opens up about upcoming matchup against Nebraska

The upcoming Colorado-Nebraska game is shaping up to be more than just a rivalry match. It’s looking like a showcase of mutual respect between two coaches who’ve faced similar challenges in their first year at their respective programs.

Sanders also praised Nebraska’s Matt Rhule in the press conference. Coach Prime sees Rhule as a companion who was a part of the 2023 coaching “class” that took on struggling programs. Moreover, he appreciated Rhule’s journey, from his NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers to his college football endeavors.

However, Deion Sanders still expects a physical matchup in Saturday’s game. “I look for them to be tough, imposing, and try to run the football,” he said.

He also pointed out Nebraska’s freshman quarterback Raiola’s solid performance last week.

But Coach Prime isn’t about to let respect overshadow his competitive spirit. “We have to do what we do,” he added, not leaving behind the potential his team showed in their season opener.

As these two revered coaches lead their teams onto the field, fans can expect not just a game, but a showcase of two programs on the rise, each eager to prove themselves in this early-season clash.