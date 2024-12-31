“They’re Not Taking Shedeur Sanders”: Shannon Sharpe Weighs in on Travis Hunter and Colorado QB Playing For the Patriots

The odds of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter playing together in the NFL are slim, but the idea has gained traction among fans and even coaches like Pat Shurmur. Both Colorado stars are projected as top-10, possibly even top-5 picks, with a chance of going first overall. However, the team currently holding the first overall pick, the New England Patriots, seems unlikely to draft both.

On the latest episode of The Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts on the possibility of Sanders and Hunter teaming up in the NFL while evaluating New England’s situation. While Sharpe would love to see the duo play together, he doesn’t believe the Patriots will draft Shedeur, as they selected their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, last year. Though the Pats might consider drafting Hunter, Sharpe feels they shouldn’t, given the team’s other needs.

“I think they are more than one player away. I want Travis and Shedeur. Clearly, they’re not taking Shedeur because they just drafted Drake Maye.”

Shannon Sharpe believes the Patriots need more than just a wide receiver or defensive back to turn their fortunes around. He suggests it would be ideal for them to trade away the first overall pick to accumulate additional draft capital. By trading the top pick to a quarterback-needy team, New England could secure multiple high-round picks, which would better address their roster needs.

On the other hand, Ocho advocates for drafting Travis Hunter, highlighting the Colorado star’s unique skill set. While he acknowledged that the Patriots are in a rebuilding phase and need more than one player to return to their former dominance under Belichick and Brady, he insists that selecting Hunter would be a game-changing move.

Hunter’s ability to excel on both offense and defense, Ocho argues, makes him a rare talent and a potential difference-maker for New England.

Should the Patriots make a trade if they land the 1st overall pick in the 2025 draft?

Shannon Sharpe believes the Patriots will trade their first overall pick

The New England Patriots currently hold the first overall pick heading into the final week of the season, followed by the Titans, Browns, and Giants. While the draft order could still shift, it’s unlikely the Patriots will lose their spot, given that they face the Bills in their final game. Though the idea of drafting a generational talent like Travis Hunter is tempting, the Patriots should prioritize their long-term future by trading the pick.

Shannon Sharpe strongly supports this approach. He explained that by trading the top pick, New England could easily secure three future first-round selections in 2025, 2026, and 2027, along with additional picks for this year. Despite trading down, the Patriots could still remain in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Considering their weak roster, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots have too many holes to fill. Acquiring extra draft capital would give them the best chance to rebuild and address multiple needs effectively.

” I would trade the pick and I’m gonna get me three first-rounders. You are picks away. You are a lot of guys away, especially on the offensive side. You need wide receivers, you need Line, you need some D-Linemen. You need a lot of things to go right in New England.”

While Ocho contended with Sharpe that the Patriots have too many needs and accept trading the 1st overall pick, he pointed out that the process will take multiple draft classes and many years to come to fruition.

The Pats have abundant cap space and can make a splash in free agency. They can address many problems through free agents and get their hands on many good players.