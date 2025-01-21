“This Is Wild”: Fans Stunned as 32-Year-Old Luke Larsen Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Nov 18, 2023; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; East Carolina Pirates punter Luke Larsen (12) attempts to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

East Carolina University’s punter, Luke Larsen, is officially entering the transfer portal following his fourth and now final year with the Pirates. At 32 years of age, Larsen is officially the oldest player in both the transfer portal and college football.

Larsen first joined the program in 2020 as a freshman, then 28 years old. He played in a total of six games across his first two seasons before earning a full-time job handling punts. In 2023, Larsen handled 60 punts, good for the second most in the American Athletic Conference. His 2,123 punting yards on 52 attempts both ranked seventh overall in the conference for their respective categories this past season.

Larsen’s age caused a wave of reactions from college football fans, with some finding the senior’s age to be more than humorous, to say the least.

Shocked by the news, some pondered the details of Larson’s academic career while others believed that it was time for him to move on from football.

For context, former TE for the University of Miami, Cam McCormick, made similar headlines last year due to his jaw-dropping ninth year of eligibility. He was only 26 years old, six years younger than Larson. Similarly, North Texas QB, Austin Aune, managed to retain his eligibility up until the age of 30. After being drafted in the second round of 2021 MLB draft by the New York Yankees, Aune enjoyed a short stint in minor league baseball before finding his way to the college football scene.

The Australian native is currently a graduate student pursuing his MBA. He earned an undergraduate degree in industrial distribution and logistics.

The concept of redshirting players, and the comical ages of players that the process sometimes results in, has often been a source of discourse amongst fans. This was exacerbated by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, which saw any and all athletes affected receive an additional year of eligibility. Often referred to as the “COVID year,” the existence of this newfound rule suggests it is likely that Larson will not be the last of his kind.

Considering that Larson just received his second consecutive Go Bowling Military Bowl STEM Scholar-Athlete award, it’s safe to say that his presence in college football is doing more good than harm. So long as players such as Larson are making the most of the collegiate opportunities and producing both on and off the field, fans should have little to no issue with those who find themselves attending college and competing in the NCAA later in life.

With his birthday falling on July 18th, in addition to having one final year of eligibility, Larson will be 33 years old if/when he takes the field alongside his next alma mater for the 2025 regular season.