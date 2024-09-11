‘This Year My Hope’s Not as High’: Cowboys Superfan Scottie Scheffler Talks About the 2024 Season

Scottie Scheffler, in his latest media appearance, proved that he is human after all. On “Pardon My Take,” the Paris Olympics gold medalist revealed that his emotions are also affected by his favorite NFL team’s ongoing struggles, just like those of us mere mortals. It has now reached a point where he has had to lower his expectations.

Usually, though, Scheffler goes into a season with high hopes. But after having his expectations crushed by the Dallas Cowboys each year, the number-one-ranked golfer is now weary of starting the season with high expectations. So, he is choosing to shift his focus to the Texas Longhorns’ success instead.

“I go into every year with a ton of hope and then just get crushed. This year, for some reason, my hope’s not as high. I’ve kind of moved the hope over to the Longhorns,” he said.

While it’s understandable where Scheffler is coming from, any sports fan knows what happens next. When your team plays the first game of the season and manages to win, no one will hype their prospects more than you. Scottie candidly admitted that this was exactly what would happen to him:

“But when the first game’s gonna start, I’m like they’re gonna win every game this year. It’s gonna be awesome, like l’m that Cowboys fan where it’s like we’re gonna win the Super Bowl. We are going to go to the playoffs, do all the stuff and then, it never even comes close to happening.”

Considering the Cowboys’ trajectory over the years, qualifying for the playoffs wouldn’t be much of an issue. The real talking point, however, is whether Dak Prescott can maintain his footing and lead a deep playoff run.

With the QB recently signing the highest-paid contract in NFL history, the pressure has never been greater for him to finally lead the Cowboys to success in the postseason. However, doubts persist, with many believing that 2024 will be no different. Not for Scheffler, though.

Scheffler believes Dak is the guy for the Cowboys

Despite the offseason drama surrounding Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Scottie is still optimistic about how Dallas is starting the season. He even believes that the team is strong enough to be an NFC contender. However, his concern lies in the team’s ability to perform when it matters.

The golfer does not doubt that Prescott is the right man for the job, but he is concerned about Prescott’s and the team’s playoff performance. He acknowledged during the interview that it could be a “mental thing” or simply “bad luck.”

“Yeah, I mean, I think the team’s good enough. They just don’t like seem to perform when it matters the most and sometimes, that’s bad luck, or could be a mental thing… I mean, the team last year was so good and then in the first (playoff) game (they got ousted).”

A lot has been said about the Cowboys and their inability to close games. But the objective is simple this time: talk less, win more. With Dak being shown such immense trust from Jerry Jones, the stakes have never been higher for the QB to live up to his reputation.

This is arguably going to be a legacy-defining season for the QB. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.