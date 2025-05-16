“There Are Babies Born in Dallas Saying F**k Philadelphia”: Jason Kelce and Brother Travis Hype Up Eagles vs. Cowboys Rivalry

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles hold one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL. The two NFC East teams first met in 1960 and have faced each other a total of 132 times, with the Cowboys leading the overall series 74-58.

Year in and year out, Dallas and Philly are typically fighting for the NFC East crown. This upcoming season isn’t expected to be any different, as the NFC East division has been highly competitive in recent years.

The NFL knows that anytime these two teams play, it’s an intriguing matchup. So much so that they made the 2025 season opener be between the two rivals as Philly will host Dallas on Sept. 4.

On their most recent episode of their podcast on their YouTube channel, New Heights, brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce spoke about the season opener and the heated rivalry between the two. Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagle, showed how deep the rivalry runs by jokingly saying that babies in Dallas are born with profanity towards the Eagles.

“That’s an electric game to start the NFL season off, one of the oldest rivalries, it’s definitely one of the most heated,” said Jason Kelce. “There’s babies born in Dallas saying fu** Philadelphia.”

Travis responded by saying it will be a great game in Week 1 as the two discussed the matchup. Jason spoke about the moves they made in the off-season, and the two reacted to the George Pickens that the Cowboys made. Jason feels the addition of Pickens should help out quarterback Dak Prescott this upcoming season.

“Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, that should help out Dak,” Jason said. “That’s a combination right there.”

Travis then spoke about how good of a matchup the Eagles-Cowboys game will be to open the season. He said fans will be able to tell by watching the game how much the two teams hate each other. Jason detailed how there will be a lot of trash talk and build-up in the off-season leading up to the rivalry game.

As mentioned above, the Cowboys lead the all-time series between the NFC East rivals. Since the 2020s, it’s been a coin toss between the two teams as each team has won five games against the other. The Eagles did earn two blowout victories over the Cowboys last season, winning 34-6 and 41-7 in their two matchups.

Whoever wins on opening night will set the tone to have a strong season. Who do you think will come out victorious?