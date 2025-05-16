mobile app bar

“There Are Babies Born in Dallas Saying F**k Philadelphia”: Jason Kelce and Brother Travis Hype Up Eagles vs. Cowboys Rivalry

Robert Gullo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lane Johnson and Micah Parsons

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) in action during the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles hold one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL. The two NFC East teams first met in 1960 and have faced each other a total of 132 times, with the Cowboys leading the overall series 74-58.

Year in and year out, Dallas and Philly are typically fighting for the NFC East crown. This upcoming season isn’t expected to be any different, as the NFC East division has been highly competitive in recent years. 

The NFL knows that anytime these two teams play, it’s an intriguing matchup. So much so that they made the 2025 season opener be between the two rivals as Philly will host Dallas on Sept. 4. 

On their most recent episode of their podcast on their YouTube channel, New Heights, brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce spoke about the season opener and the heated rivalry between the two. Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagle, showed how deep the rivalry runs by jokingly saying that babies in Dallas are born with profanity towards the Eagles. 

“That’s an electric game to start the NFL season off, one of the oldest rivalries, it’s definitely one of the most heated,” said Jason Kelce. “There’s babies born in Dallas saying fu** Philadelphia.”

Travis responded by saying it will be a great game in Week 1 as the two discussed the matchup. Jason spoke about the moves they made in the off-season, and the two reacted to the George Pickens that the Cowboys made. Jason feels the addition of Pickens should help out quarterback Dak Prescott this upcoming season. 

“Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, that should help out Dak,” Jason said. “That’s a combination right there.”

Travis then spoke about how good of a matchup the Eagles-Cowboys game will be to open the season. He said fans will be able to tell by watching the game how much the two teams hate each other. Jason detailed how there will be a lot of trash talk and build-up in the off-season leading up to the rivalry game. 

As mentioned above, the Cowboys lead the all-time series between the NFC East rivals. Since the 2020s, it’s been a coin toss between the two teams as each team has won five games against the other. The Eagles did earn two blowout victories over the Cowboys last season, winning 34-6 and 41-7 in their two matchups. 

Whoever wins on opening night will set the tone to have a strong season. Who do you think will come out victorious?

About the author

Robert Gullo

Robert Gullo

x-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these