“Those Raging Outlets”: Cam Newton Candidly Reveals to Shaquille O’Neal What He Misses the Most About Professional Sports

The ex-quarterback Cam Newton has been out of the NFL for two seasons now. Despite this, he believes he can still compete with the younger quarterbacks in the league. After sitting out the 2022 season, he was willing to play as a backup for any team. However, his decade-long era in the league has ended and although he serves as a free agent, no team has shown interest in signing him in the past two years.

In a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Shaquille O’Neal sat down with Cam Newton to discuss life after football. The former Los Angeles Lakers started the conversation by asking Cam if he missed playing pro football.

Cam, while taking a moment, expressed that he does indeed miss it. He reflected on how competitive sports provided an outlet for his rage without any repercussions, unlike real-world scenarios where expressing such emotions can lead to conflicts. He stated,

“I gotta be real. I think that thing I miss, like, competitive sports was an outlet, and I say this respectfully of like, rage, you know? But you know like you could do that in sports. You know, when you in here… that’s gonna start a fight. But on a court, on a field. That’s just like, ‘get the f*ck off me! What the f*uck is wrong with you little boy.’ You know, I mean it’s just, in real world, you don’t have these outlets to talk to somebody…those raging outlets you don’t have.”

Recently, the former Carolina Panthers QB found himself in a brawl with two opposing coaches during a 7-on-7 football camp in Atlanta. A video of the fight quickly spread on social media, shocking the NFL community. The scuffle started with heated words which led to a physical fight, prompting the police officials on duty to intervene and resolve the fight.

However, later, on his podcast “4th & 1,” Newton apologized for his actions and vowed to improve himself. Cam has been involved in many arguments during his playing days, but they never turned physical. He now realizes that real-world conflicts are different, and he’s determined to do better.

However, further in the podcast with Shaq, he shared that although he now plays tennis and attends his son’s basketball games, he still misses “those raging outlets” of playing on the gridiron. He recalled about the early, morning workouts, the bond with teammates, and the joy of walking through the tunnel before the game.

Cam Newton also stated that he underestimated the void he would feel after stepping away from the game. From post-game celebrations to off-season gatherings, Cam highlighted the deep sense of connection and belonging that he now misses dearly.

Cam Newton’s Path from a Fan to Mentor

During “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Cam Newton also opened up about his admiration for the former legendary QB Michael Vick and how he served as an inspiration during his upbringing in Atlanta. Newton revealed he once saved up his last bit of money for a poster of the football star, even going without food for a week just to have it. The former New England Patriots QB said,

“But the reality of it all is when I was coming up in Atlanta, there was nobody that I could touch. There was nobody that I can talk to. Nothing. Michael Vick was at his height when I was in middle school. And if Michael Vick, when it came to college part show, I’m talking about when when Michael Vick was was doing AirTrain commercials in the Southwest. Man, I spent my last book fair money to get a poster and I didn’t eat for a week.”

He stressed the impact Vick had on him and his community, highlighting the importance of role models. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, Newton too is motivated by the positive influence he can have on others and wants to continue giving back to his community.

Cam Newton is already making a big difference in the lives of kids who dream of being pro football players. He is doing this through his sports organization called “C1N,” which he started back in 2011. So far, his organization has helped over 30 young athletes go pro and it has won 5 national championships and over 25 tournaments. Cam’s dedication to helping kids reach their dreams is truly inspiring.