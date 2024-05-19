Tom Brady Admits Having Deep Appreciation for Bill Belichick’s Leadership and Patriots’ No-Excuse Culture

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate the win over the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the span of two decades, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick turned the Patriots into what many consider the most successful franchise in the NFL. However, this success came with strict rules, particularly a policy of never blaming distractions but instead focusing on the main reasons for any shortcomings. It was more of a ‘no-excuse’ operation, which TB12 recently revealed was attributed to his former head coach.

Advertisement

Tom Brady recently appeared on “The Pivot Podcast,” discussing his storied and illustrious career with the Patriots. He also talked about his tough losses, especially the two Super Bowl defeats against the Giants. But Brady always gives credit where it’s due, and whenever he sees Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, or their teammates, he genuinely congratulates them for their triumphs, respecting their achievements.

Tom then shared a fascinating insight, explaining that blaming referees, the crowd, or missed calls won’t alter the past or secure a win. Such excuses, he warned, could hold one back from preparing effectively for the next time.

And Belichick adhered strictly to these rules, never letting anyone get off the hook easily. When someone needed a nudge or a push in the right direction, the former Patriots head coach was always there to provide it.

“I always did appreciate that about the Patriots. We never made excuses, and I really give Coach Belichick a lot of credit. He would never let anyone off the hook. The refs made a bad call; he didn’t care. He just said, ‘Give them their credit.’ And I always wanna still do that now, even as I’m going into broadcasting.” Tom Brady disclosed.

Coach Bill Belichick often gets labeled as authoritarian, arrogant, and reliant on Tom Brady for success. But the seven-time champion himself pointed out that their dynasty wasn’t solely his doing. It was indeed Belichick’s teachings that molded Brady and the entire franchise into the champions they became.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Are Not Done With Football Yet

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s partnership has seen unparalleled success, surpassing any other head coach-quarterback duo. Now, with Brady’s massive deal with FOX Sports and Belichick’s confirmed spot on the “Manningcast” show, they’re both venturing into broadcasting as the 2024-25 season nears.

On one hand, Bill Belichick is joining Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s Manningcast as a permanent guest. After being removed as the Patriots’ head coach following a 4-13 season in 2023-24, Belichick went through the entire hiring cycle but found no takers.

Peyton, recognizing his defensive expertise, brought him on board. Surprisingly, Belichick’s recent public appearances, including a hilarious stint on the Tom Brady roast, have fans excited to see his charismatic side every Monday. Tom Brady, on the other hand, is set to become the highest-paid NFL broadcaster in history with his massive 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX.

He will be making his broadcast debut as the lead analyst for FOX for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns game in Week 1. It will be fascinating to see the legend share his views on the teams he has competed against year after year.

Most importantly, there have been persistent rumors about a rocky relationship between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady since Brady’s departure from the Patriots. Yet, recent comments and interactions from both icons show deep mutual respect. And as they transition into their new roles, it’s evident they hold genuine happiness for each other’s success.