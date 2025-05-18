“He Didn’t Know Where the Huddle Was”: Bill Belichick Reflects on Stephen Neal, Who Never Played High School or College Football

What do Antonio Gates and Stephen Neal have in common, besides going undrafted? Surprisingly, neither played college football. Every year, the NFL manages to uncover hidden gems during the draft process. While stories of undrafted players making it to the league are rare, those who never played college football are even more extraordinary. Stephen Neal’s story is one of those, and it wouldn’t have happened without Bill Belichick taking a chance on a former world champion in freestyle wrestling.

Advertisement

Although the NFL requires players to spend three years in college, it doesn’t mandate that they play football during that time. Neal never took a snap in college—or even high school. But as a standout wrestler, he brought raw strength, balance, and technique to the field. Belichick reflected on Neal’s incredible journey during a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

According to Belichick, he always looked for players who were tough, driven, and eager to learn—the kind of guys who embodied the “Patriot Way.” Neal checked every box.

When he first arrived in Foxborough, Neal was a total novice to the sport. He lacked some fundamentals and had no experience lining up as an offensive lineman. But what he did have was a wrestler’s mindset—grit, discipline, and a relentless work ethic. Over time, he kept improving, season after season, eventually becoming a dependable starter on the Patriots’ offensive line.

” Steve Neal never played football. Never played high school football, didn’t play college football. He wrestled, and then we got him, he didn’t know where the huddle was. I mean, we get to the end of the play, and he’ like Where do I go? Oh, Steve, you go back and these guys will tell you what to do. He started for us for seven years. Talk about the guy who improved and embraced coaching and training, and learned how to be a football player,” he said.

This wasn’t the first time Bill Belichick raved about Neal. After Neal retired in 2011 due to a string of injuries, the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach had nothing but praise for the former Patriots guard.

According to him, what Neal achieved through sheer competitiveness, toughness, and intangibles was more impressive than anything he had seen from any other player. Those same qualities, Belichick noted, helped Neal transition from a decorated individual athlete in wrestling to the ultimate team player in football.

“They don’t come any better than Steve Neal. In terms of improvement and development as a player, Steve may have accomplished more than any player I have ever been around. His toughness, intelligence, and competitiveness were at rare levels and all contributed to him going from being a champion in an individual sport to being an integral part of championship teams.”

Neal spent ten seasons in the NFL, seven of them as a starter, protecting Tom Brady. He appeared in 86 games—starting 81—mostly at right guard, and played a key role in helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls.