Tom Brady Calls Out NFL Officials Over Brian Branch Ejection Controversy on Live TV

Dramatic scenes unfolded during the second quarter of the Lions vs. Packers Week 9 game at Lambeau Field. When the Packers were facing a second-and-20, Lions’ safety Brian Branch collided with Packers’ WR Bo Melton on an overthrown pass.

Advertisement

As a result, Branch was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and, to the shock of the crowd and analysts, he was ejected. Unhappy with the call, Branch walked back to the locker room in frustration.

Here’s the full sequence of Brian Branch getting ejected. Don’t think anyone saw an ejection coming here. Seems to be very bang-bang. Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/bRql8QLAVG https://t.co/ewNOUd9jN4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2024

It stunned many, including Tom Brady, Fox’s lead analyst, who was unimpressed by the call. He subtly called out the refs’ decision to eject Branch and explained his take on Fox TV.

“I don’t love that call at all. I mean obviously, it’s a penalty. But to me, there has to be serious intent in a game like this.”

Brady seems apt, as there needs to be a rationale before such important calls, as they have a bigger outcome in the game. The former QB was not alone in having this opinion though.

Several analysts expressed their disagreement on X, including Skip Bayless: “No way should Brian Branch have been ejected. Flagged, yes. Thrown out, no. Changes this game dramatically.”

Meanwhile, ESPN Radio host Mike Greenberg minced no words, stating, “I need to get a thesaurus so I can find more words to describe how much I hate the ejection of Brian Branch in Green Bay,” on X. In a nutshell, many analysts and fans seem disappointed with the call.

Currently, the controversy over the referee’s call is growing on social media, with several fans saying this was a horrible call made in a huge game. Before the ejection, Branch made 1 tackle and 1 assist, but perhaps his best was yet to come.

With game-experts like Tom Brady expressing their take on the officiating controversy, fans hope the NFL will intervene immediately to keep a check on similar issues.