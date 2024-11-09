Tom Brady Chooses to Be a ‘Flag Football Coach’ and Shares a ‘Crazy’ Reminder for Youth Football Parents

Fox Sports commentator Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tom Brady’s football career was perfect for him because, outside of sports, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to pursue. However, one thing he didn’t want to do was coach youth football. While Brady enjoys working with kids and teaching them the fundamentals of the game, he sees himself more as a flag football coach. The biggest turnoff for him? Dealing with overzealous parents.

In a recent episode of his vlog, the 7-time Super Bowl champion took his old resume—made famous when it surfaced online years ago—and uploaded it to ZipRecruiter to explore alternative career paths. One suggested role was Youth Football Coach, to which Brady responded with a laugh, reiterating why coaching youth football isn’t on his list:

“I see myself more as a flag football coach. You know what I can’t deal with- youth football parents. Don’t be a crazy parent out there.”

Another profession that Zip Recruiter suggested for him was Athlete Mentor to which TB12 revealed that he has already accomplished that vocation.

He humorously stated that he mentored Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, stating that the former didn’t achieve such an accomplished and illustrious career without his help and guidance:

“I’ve already done that job. You’ve seen Julian Edelman. I mean do you think he like became such a stud just himself? I was his mentor. Rob Gronkowski.”

Based on his resume the recruiting website spun out many other jobs for him, some Brady would have loved doing while the idea of a few others seemed inconceivable to him.

Brady tests his old resume to find jobs for himself

The first job that came out of Zip Recruiter was Junior Financial analyst in his hometown San Mateo California, based on his experience working at Merrill Lynch.

However, this job made him wonder if he would be ready to work as a junior at the age of 47. Another one was a research associate, a job that would require a lot of sitting behind a desk which for adrenaline junkies like Brady was simply not an option.

Tom Brady’s college resume from when he didn’t think he’d make it in the NFL pic.twitter.com/TBYjhjXmv5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 10, 2024

Golf Course ranger is one of the jobs that was suggested for TB12 because of his prior experience working on golf courses in various capacities.

He was excited about this job considering it requires working outdoors but felt he wouldn’t be able to concentrate because he would spend half his time working on his golf game.

With many potential alternative careers rejected, it’s a good thing that Brady made it to the NFL. Not only did he make it to the NFL, but he scripted history and became a quarterback that will always be remembered in the history of the sport.