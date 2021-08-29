“Tom Brady Continues To Own Aaron Rodgers And Patrick Mahomes But They’re Ahead Of Him?”: Buccaneers Fans Are Livid After Brady Ranks ‘Only’ 7th In NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Top 100 players have been announced, and this year, Tom Brady polled in at number seven, an incredible rank, but fans are still mad that Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes ranked ahead of him.

The Buccaneers quarterback turned in another great season as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory, winning the Super Bowl MVP in the process as well.

However, because of how well Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers played, Brady’s often seen as the third best quarterback in the league (you could argue lower). Brady did beat both Rodgers and Mahomes on his way to the Super Bowl, and that’s why fans are angry over Brady’s position.

Aaron Rodgers And Patrick Mahomes Ranking Above Tom Brady Has NFL Fans Angry

Brady’s remarkable run to the Super Bowl last season including beating some legendary quarterbacks in the postseason.

In the divisional round he took down future Hall of Famer Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Then in the NFC Championship game, he beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers before finally beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Brady seems to have had Mahomes’ number for a bit now. Even though he’s only game ahead of Mahomes in head-to-head matchups (3-2), two of Brady’s wins have been in the postseason, eliminating Mahomes in the AFC Championship game in 2019 and then the Super Bowl this year.

Brady also got the best of Rodgers both times this year as the Buccaneers blew the Packers out 38-9 in the regular season before finishing them off in the NFC Championship round. However, Mahomes ranked number one and Rodgers came in at number three. That’s why you’ll see several takes like this:

LMAOOOO Brady continues to own Mahomes and Rodgers but they’re ahead of him??? Luckily Brady don’t care about those lists. He’ll remember that when he lifts number 8 this season — 👽Brandon🛸 (@BeeRadd__) August 28, 2021

Y’all keep pi$$ing of Brady. 🤭😄 7 rings ain’t enough huh? — Macks450 (@macks450) August 28, 2021

The NFL Top 100 list is always something that gets fans riled up as there never really is a clear consensus of who the best player at any position is. Mahomes and Rodgers statistically played better than Brady, but Brady won the game that mattered the most, so which one has more significance? Nobody can tell for sure. What is certain though, is that these three are definitely in the top tier of quarterbacks in the league right now.

