“The Dallas cowboys have a lot of firepower”: Tom Brady is cautious of week 1 opponents ahead of nfl season opener

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a lot of expectations heading into the 2021 season. And Brady believes the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys will be crucial.

In only his first season, Tom Brady led the Bucs to the Promised Land. Brady and the Bucs went from being a wildcard team to making the Super Bowl and dominating the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to lifting the Lombardi trophy.

Tom Brady has done it yet again. The quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl and the first with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Bucs beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. pic.twitter.com/q8tjJvGiZY — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2021



The Bucs look primed to repeat as NFC champs and have a realistic shot at going Back-to-Back. And the road to the promised land will begin with the NFL season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady believes the Cowboys will be one of the “biggest games” of the year.

Talking to the media after the Buccaneers’ preseason win over the Houston Texans, Tom Brady was asked about his next game, the league’s opening tie involving his side and the Dallas Cowboys.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion added that the Cowboys will pose some challenges.