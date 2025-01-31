mobile app bar

Tom Brady Drops Newsletter Announcement Video, but All Fans Are Talking About Is How Hot He Looks; “So Handsome”

Suresh Menon
Published

Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tom Brady has continued to diversify his interests since retiring from the NFL. After signing a 10-year broadcasting deal with FOX, venturing into YouTube, and exploring various other ventures, the GOAT has now decided to launch a newsletter called 199. Hilariously enough, Brady’s fans couldn’t care less about his announcement. Instead, they were too busy obsessing over how incredible the seven-time Super Bowl champ looked.

In his announcement video, Brady, wearing a navy blue polo shirt, revealed that his weekly newsletter will delve deeply into subjects he is passionate about—sports, wellness, health, and business. The idea, he shared, came from his family growing tired of receiving his emails on these subjects. Now, fans can decide if his insights are worthwhile. Or if his family had a point. All in good fun, of course.

With the promise of balancing his thoughts with a few details on what transpired in his week, Brady urged all his followers to go to his website — tombrady.com and sign up.

“Want to know what I really think? About business, media, leadership, health… and football, obviously. Join millions of fans with the same interests. Delivered straight from my desk to your inbox, 199 is an extension of my group chat with friends and family. Get the inside scoop…” reads the newsletter description on Brady’s website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Unfortunately, for the 7 time Super Bowl winner, many of his followers couldn’t resist complimenting his blue eyes and good looks than the idea.

There were a few, however, who showed excitement. A vast majority also wondered how Brady is finding time to write newsletters, considering he seems busier than ever after hanging up the cleats.

Getting complimented on your looks while launching your passion project is quite conflicting feedback. But we doubt Brady will worry about it. After all, it’s the result of his new workout regime.

The secret to Tom Brady’s sexiness — Swimming

A week after making his debut in the commentary booth, Tom Brady took to Instagram to share his new morning routine — swimming paired with heavy resistance training.

According to Brady, incorporating swimming into his workouts allows him to combine muscle resistance training with aerobic cardio. Interestingly, his swimming routine also serves as a form of HIIT—High-Intensity Interval Training.

Brady revealed that he starts his swim with a 4x100m freestyle as a warm-up. Then comes the high-intensity portion, where the GOAT completes four rounds of 25 meters with just a 25-second break in between. After elevating his heart rate, he cools down with two rounds of 200 meters in the water.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

While a regime like this will definitely help Brady level up his cardiovascular health, what swimming also does is tone muscles and deliver a glow to your skin — effects clearly visible on Brady’s face these days. No wonder he is looking better and better with age!

