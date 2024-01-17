Tom Brady Hilariously Declares Julian Edelman His Young Brother Whom he Actually Never Wanted

Jan 4, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) high-fives quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It seems Tom Brady is no longer just content making his name in the world of sports, he wants to conquer comedy too. He’s already ventured into the podcast space. Recently, on his ‘Let’s Go’ podcast, Brady showcased his humorous side, revealing a playful dynamic with his former teammate, Julian Edelman, and their shared experiences with Randy Moss.

Advertisement

Radar Online stirred up the buzz with news of Brady potentially exploring stand-up comedy. And true to form, on the ‘Let’s Go’ podcast, he was in full comedic swing. When Brady jokingly called Edelman the “little brother he never wanted,” it was a hilarious look into what their bond actually was. Edelman’s response, “Love you too, Bro,” was the perfect blend of humor and affection.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1747454968888766975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The episode featured a lighthearted interaction between Brady, Edelman, and the iconic Randy Gene. Julian Edelman opened up about the lesser-acknowledged elements of Gene’s character. He shared how Moss performed the role of a tough-love elder, offering support and guidance, specifically when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Edelman recalled Gene’s generosity and mentorship, especially at some point in his early days with the Patriots. This peek into their beyond shed mild light on the bond and recognition shared amongst those top-notch athletes. Brady, now not missing a beat, chimed in with his own anecdotes about Moss. He praised Moss’s friendship and contributions, both on and off the field.

The bond between Brady and Edelman is the stuff of legends. Together, they’ve clinched three Super Bowl rings, with Edelman even bagging the Super Bowl MVP title once. Their rapport extends beyond the field, enduring even after Brady switched from the Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s this connection that shone through in their recent podcast appearance. The ‘little’ of the ‘little brother’ adds another dimension to this comment as Brady has been teasing Edelman for being short for ages.

Tom Brady Roasts Edelman Like a Big Brother

Tom Brady’s humorous jabs at Edelman are not a new spectacle. In 2023, Brady humorously roasted Edelman on Instagram after meeting NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Brady, who’s usually the taller one in his circle, joked about feeling small next to Wembanyama and playfully turned the tables on Edelman with a height joke. This teasing, far from being hurtful, reflects the close bond and mutual respect between Brady and Edelman.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzYko1ROSWK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Meeting Wembanyama, Brady experienced a rare moment of feeling small—a novel situation for the 6-foot-4 athlete. He humorously shared this encounter on Instagram, self-deprecatingly joking about his basketball skills and then, in his usual style, roasting Edelman.

Throughout their careers, Brady and Edelman have developed a relationship that transcends typical teammate dynamics. Their interactions, filled with jests, memories, and mutual respect, reveal a brotherhood forged in the fires of high-pressure games and celebrated in the light-hearted moments off the field.