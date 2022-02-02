“Tom Brady I appreciate you sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me”: Eli Manning has a hilarious message for NFL legend after his retirement

After 22 glorious seasons, Tom Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats. And Eli Manning had a sweet and hilarious message for the future HOFer.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part. “I feel like the luckiest person in the world.” – @TomBrady #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/rcFjiToWtf — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022 And former NFL champion Eli Manning had a message for his longtime friend and rival. Eli Manning congratulated Tom Brady and also dropped his Super Bowl wins on Twitter The former New York Giants quarterback, 41, posted a video on Twitter congratulating Brady and his unreal career. “Hey Tom, just want to congratulate you on an unbelievable NFL career,” Manning began before listing some of Brady’s incredible career accomplishments.” “22 years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs — really, no one did it better than you during your time. It was an honor, a privilege, just to watch you compete, watch you play, and to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were,” Manning continued. Added Manning: “I watched you win a Super Bowl when I was in college. I got to watch you win a few when I was in the NFL, and I saw you win one when I was retired. That’s a pretty impressive career right there.” Before concluding though, Manning had a hilarious little bit for the 7 time Champion.

“Good luck in retirement, congratulations on an unbelievable career, and I appreciate your generosity in at least sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me.”

Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

