Despite Being the Nephew of Peyton and Eli, Arch Manning Is Closely Studying 2 NFL QBs Who Haven’t Won a Super Bowl

It’s no secret that great things are expected from Arch Manning. As a rising star in the same family as Peyton and Eli Manning, he quite literally has championship DNA. But surprisingly, the two quarterbacks he studies to improve his game are guys who have never won a Super Bowl.

Advertisement

That’s right, despite having two uncles with a combined four Super Bowl titles, Manning is studying players whose skill sets align more closely with his own. Although it makes sense, given that Arch is much more mobile than Peyton or Eli ever were. Still, it’s a bit surprising, considering he has two incredible sources of knowledge right in the family.

So, who are the quarterbacks Manning likes to study in his free time? None other than reigning MVP Josh Allen and Bengals star Joe Burrow. They’re two of the best in the league right now, so Arch is digging into how they played during their college days.

“I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys. They’re dogs. I’ve watched some of their college film. They’re just good players, elite competitors, and fun to watch,” Manning told the media at the Manning Passing Academy.

All of the remarks are hard to deny when it comes to both Allen and Burrow. They’ve each proven during their time in the NFL that they’re the ultimate competitors. As mentioned, this past year, Allen leveled up and took home his first MVP award. And Burrow has already played in a Super Bowl that came down to the wire, with several legendary games against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

But why study these guys instead of Manning’s uncles, whom he could contact whenever? Here’s what he had to say about Allen.

“He’s just the ultimate football player. If something’s not there, he’s going to make something happen and do whatever he can to make his team win,” Manning said.

The same can be said about Burrow. Both are cerebral quarterbacks who are always one step ahead of the defense. But when it comes to mobility and making things happen, it’s understandable why Arch looks to Allen more in those situations, as Burrow has already had multiple major surgeries and doesn’t look to run as much.

Still, Burrow is great to study for his pocket presence, footwork, and accuracy. He’s right up there with Mahomes in terms of the best pocket passers in the NFL. Meanwhile, Allen is the direct opposite. He likes to escape the pocket, make throws on the run, or scramble for a big gain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Mitchell (@realdanmitchell)

All in all, both Allen and Burrow are great quarterbacks for Manning to study. It’s just funny that he doesn’t study his uncles more. He probably asks them for help from time to time and bounces ideas off them. But clearly, Arch isn’t watching old family highlights.