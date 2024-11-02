Tom Brady Is a Skater! Fans in Awe as GOAT Shows Off His Skills on Ice

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If seeing Tom Brady don the hat of a broadcaster was a shocker, the GOAT has left fans even more spellbound with a video of him learning how to skate on ice.

Yesterday, Former NHL enforcer Tie Domi took to Instagram to share a video of Brady taking a few spins on the ice. The former quarterback was dressed in proper ice skating attire, and it wasn’t for all looks. He was ready to get his feet wet, moving from one spot to another on the hockey rink. Albeit with the help of an Ice Skating Walker Aid.

Surprisingly, the GOAT, unlike other beginners, didn’t need a trainer by his side. He was seen completing a full lap of the ice surface without much fuss. Naturally, fans were astonished to see Brady in a new avatar and had many mixed feelings and thoughts upon viewing this footage.

For the past 20+ years, the former Patriots player has been the epitome of perfection. However, seeing the former Patriots QB with occasionally wobbly legs learning to skate on ice offered NFL fans an unfamiliar sight — Tom Brady being human.

Most fans extended this sentiment and found it weird to see a GOAT like Brady take baby steps in a new sport.

Boston-based sports fans meanwhile were stunned to see their quarterback take so long to try his hand at ice skating, especially after playing in perpetually frigid New England for nearly two decades. On top of this, Boston-based colleges have traditionally been skating powerhouses.

Hilariously, Montreal Canadiens fans found enough space to take a potshot at rival player Ryan Reeves by calling Brady with one practice session: a better player than the Toronto Maple Leafs player.

Tie Domi, who shared the footage, was in awe of Brady for not only excelling in his first practice session but also being bold enough to take the first step towards ice hockey.

Tie Domi reacts to Tom Brady’s ice skating debut

Before sharing the footage of Brady’s ice skating practice, Domi expressed his admiration for the GOAT for trying ice hockey, unlike his contemporaries.

The former NHL enforcer noted that be it Bo Jackson (football and baseball), Deion Sanders (football and baseball), or Michael Jordan, most legends have chosen to go from Football or Basketball to Baseball. But Brady bucked the trend by taking up ice hockey.

“They all go to baseball. But there is only one guy that goes from football to hockey. And that one guy is the ultimate ‘GOAT.'”

As far as his comments on Brady’s practice session were concerned, Domi seemed impressed by the GOAT here as well. As Domi was recording the former quarterback skating from close quarters, he was heard telling his son Max, a professional player himself that Brady isn’t far behind him in terms of skills.

“Max, he’s coming for you Max. This is 10 min in, he is already fine,” jokingly warned Tie.

Brady, post his retirement and divorce, seems like a changed man. It’s heartening to see the QB reinvent himself regularly because he seems to enjoy the novelty of the things he is trying.