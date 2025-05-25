Tom Brady’s 7 Super Bowl Rings, Michael Jordan’s First Air Jordans, and 3 More Must-See Exhibits at Las Vegas’ Hall of Excellence Museum

Tom Brady’s résumé is packed with on-field accomplishments from his legendary football career. But even in retirement, he hasn’t lost his competitive edge. He remains hungry for success and continues to grow his business empire. Now, he’s added another major milestone—partnering with iconic broadcaster Jim Gray to bring Gray’s vision to life: the Hall of Excellence.

So, what exactly is the Hall of Excellence? It’s a dream destination for memorabilia enthusiasts—a place that goes far beyond your average sports collection. This Hall showcases some of the most iconic and historically significant pieces, each carrying a rich backstory and deep meaning.

In simplified terms, it is a museum for the rarest artifacts in sports and pop culture history. So, what do the viewers have to look forward to when Brady and Gray open their Hall of Excellence on June 20th at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas?

Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings

TB12 has amassed a treasure trove of memorabilia from a career that spanned more than two decades—some of the most valuable and iconic possessions in NFL and American sports history. Among them, his seven Super Bowl rings stand out as the crown jewels.

As per The Athletic, each ring represents more than just a championship—they symbolize a full year of sacrifice, teamwork, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of victory, all culminating in football’s biggest stage. They tell the story of Brady’s remarkable journey and serve as a powerful source of inspiration for anyone chasing greatness in their own life.

Despite the deep meaning they hold, Brady admits he rarely wears them. He finds them a bit too heavy and flashy for everyday use, choosing instead to keep them close and bring them out only on special occasions. That’s why it feels only fitting that these symbols of excellence now have a permanent home, surrounded by other legendary artifacts in the Hall of Excellence.

So, what are the other items that fans need to keep their eye on?

Michael Jordan’s First Air Jordans and his shoes from his first NBA Championship

Nike launched the first Air Jordans on November 17, 1984, in partnership with Michael Jordan, who had just entered the NBA as a rookie out of UNC. Designed by Peter Moore, Tinker Hatfield, and Bruce Kilgore, the shoes were a bold statement from the start.

The original pair featured a red and black color scheme, matching the Chicago Bulls’ colors, but their impact quickly transcended the basketball court. Because they were only 23% white, they violated the NBA’s (now repealed) “51 percent rule,” which required sneakers to be at least half white.

As a result, the league fined Jordan $5,000 every time he wore them. Nike gladly paid the fines, using the controversy to fuel the Air Jordan mystique and challenge the NBA’s conformity.

In 1991, Jordan wore the Air Jordan VI when he captured his first NBA championship. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 6 became one of the most iconic models in the line. Jordan famously sported the “Black Infrared” colorway during the finals, where he averaged 31.2 points, 11.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Hatfield drew design inspiration from Jordan’s Porsche 911, creating a silhouette that perfectly matched MJ’s style and competitive edge. The Air Jordan VI not only defined a championship moment, it also helped cement Jordan’s legacy as a global icon.

Jackie Robinson’s first bat in the MLB

Jackie Robinson made history just five days after signing his contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first African American to play in the American or National League since Moses Fleetwood Walker in 1884. On April 15, 1947, he broke baseball’s color barrier in front of a crowd of 26,000 at Ebbets Field.

Robinson started at first base and, although he went hitless, he reached base on an error in the seventh inning and scored the eventual go-ahead run in a win over the Boston Braves. The bat he used that day isn’t just a piece of sports memorabilia—it’s a symbol of American history and a defining artifact in the fight for racial equality.

His bat made history, and that will be on display at the Hall of Excellence.

A golf ball used by Woods during his first Masters victory

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as the greatest golfer of all time. He made history in 1997 when, at just 21 years old, he became the youngest player to win the Masters Tournament — and did so by a record-breaking 12 strokes. He also became the first golfer of African American or Asian descent to win the prestigious event.

That year, Woods used a Titleist Professional ball engraved with his name, “Tiger.” After the final round, he handed that very ball to a 9-year-old fan, Julian Nexsen. Recently, Golden House Auction sold it for just over $64,000 — a tangible piece of sports history.

Now, that ball finds its way into Brady’s new Hall of Excellence.

Oprah’s Presidential Medal of Freedom

Another icon featured in the Hall of Excellence is Oprah Winfrey, one of Hollywood’s most recognized and influential figures over the past 25 years. In 2013, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama for her trailblazing work in television, her philanthropy, and her efforts to empower young women. Her medal is among the prized items on display at the Hall — a fitting tribute to her legacy.

Visitors to the Hall of Excellence can enjoy a self-guided tour narrated by the iconic voice of Morgan Freeman. The experience also features commentary from legends like Tom Brady, Oprah, Jim Gray, Marv Albert, Jim Nantz, Bob Costas, Mike Emrick, Mary Carillo, Andrés Cantor, and Snoop Dogg — each offering stories and insights into the artifacts and their significance.

The Hall officially opens on June 20th and is located on Level 2 of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $20 for children aged 5 to 15. Discounts are available for seniors, Nevada residents, and military personnel. Tickets went on sale May 23rd and can be purchased online through the Fontainebleau Las Vegas website.

Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and valet parking is available. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted.

Most of the memorabilia on display comes from the personal collections of Tom Brady and Jim Gray, with additional contributions loaned by other athletes and celebrities.