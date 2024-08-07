Tom Brady Salutes Olympic Athletes Who Devote ‘Years’ for Mere Seconds of Performance

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha – USA TODAY Sports

Just like countless other celebrities, Tom Brady is basking in the spectacles at the Paris Olympics and is enamored by the display so far. Yesterday, he attended the women’s 10m platform final and shared his appreciation for the participants on social media.

Historically, China has been a dominant force in the women’s 10m platform event, and this year was no different. Quan Hongchan of China, the incumbent Olympic gold medalist, won the gold yet again, as her perfect dive earned her a score of 10 from all the judges. Fellow countrywoman Chen Yuxi bagged the silver, marking the Chinese dominance.

Brady was so impressed by the ladies’ performance that he first individually uploaded their breathtaking dives, captured in slow motion, on his Instagram story.

The former NFL star then showered words of appreciation on his Instagram for the participants and lauded their unwavering patience and determination over four years, all for just five dives of judgment. He penned:

“I was amazed to watch the incredible focus and determination of these athletes as 4 years of preparation were put to the test across 5 spectacular dives!”

While Tom might not fully understand the patience and sacrifices that Olympians go through for four years, what the GOAT does know is relentless hard work and sacrifices. For many Americans, Tom is the embodiment of hard work, so if these athletes managed to inspire the GOAT himself, it’s a significant compliment.

In addition to attending the women’s platform final, Tom was also seen meeting and supporting a range of US athletes, including an “awkward” interaction with LeBron James.

Brady shares an “awkward” interaction with LeBron James and his wife

Tom Brady’s Paris Olympics trip so far has been eventful, to say the least. The GOAT’s Olympic experience started by witnessing Novak Djokovic win a gold medal against Carlos Alcaraz in the tennis finals. He was later spotted at the gymnastics event with his daughter, Vivian, as the father-daughter duo seemed mesmerized by Simone Biles’ stellar performance.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was later spotted having what netizens termed an “awkward” interaction with LeBron James. In the clip that has now gone viral, Tom is seen hugging LeBron’s wife Savannah as the Lakers star stares aimlessly for a few seconds.

James and Brady then exchange a few pleasantries, but throughout the chat, the men don’t make much eye contact, making it a weird interaction.

While the Brady-LeBron linkup disappointed many, Tom was at so much ease while posing with Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday. He enjoyed it so much that the Patriots legend also shared the group picture on “X” with the caption — “The Town (2010)”.

Based on the visuals so far, the seven-time Super Bowl champ seems to be having a ball at the Paris Olympics. Moreover, he is doing a stellar job by keeping his fans involved through regular Instagram stories.

Is this surprising? Not at all. After all, despite the differences in rules, tools, and regulations, the language of sport resonates the same, and there are very few who enjoy it more than Brady does!