Tom Brady Says He Is Working More in His Retirement Than He Did as a Player

Tom Brady has always been the epitome of work ethic. He has shown the world that dedication and hard work are non-negotiable for greatness. Even after retiring in February last year, Brady has remained committed to staying busy with his various endeavors, and as the 2024 season approaches, his efforts are more intense than ever.

Therefore, when asked at Fanatics Fest 2024 about how retirement is treating him, Brady remarked, “I’m retired from football, but I’m busier than ever in life.”

Arguably, sports have defined his life for over three decades, from high school football, basketball, and baseball to becoming the NFL legend we all know. Now, he’s stepping into a new role, covering football as a lead analyst for Fox, which means he’s back to watching film and analyzing plays—much like his New England and Tampa Bay days.

Apart from the many roles in his professional capacity, Brady is also proudly serving his duties as a father, as he further revealed,

“I got a lot of things that keep me busy and still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids. So I think between everything it’s a little busier and all the parents out there know what it’s a challenge to be a good parent.”

Beyond his media commitments, Brady’s got plenty on his plate, including maintaining his fitness through his TB12 method. He’s balancing these responsibilities with the same intensity that defined his career, proving that retirement, for him, is just a new chapter of hard work and passion.

Brady has already kick-started his broadcasting journey

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has officially kicked off his broadcasting career, making his debut in the booth during the San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints preseason game. With high expectations surrounding the NFL star, Brady’s unmatched football IQ made his debut on Fox’s coverage noteworthy.

Before taking his spot in the booth, Brady enjoyed some time on the sidelines. He mingled with players, coaches, and fans, even tossing a few passes, showing that his love for the game is still very much alive.

With his transition from the gridiron to the broadcast booth now underway, fans can expect Brady’s charismatic personality to shine throughout the 2024-25 NFL season. Whether on the field or in the booth, Brady continues to be an integral part of the NFL experience.