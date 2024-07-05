mobile app bar

Tom Brady Turns the All White Party Into an All Star Football Game With Travis Scott, OBJ and Many Others

Suresh Menon
Published

IMG Credits: USA Today

After making his debut last year at Michael Rubin’s prestigious All White Party, Tom Brady’s sophomore appearance saw him more at ease. As per the latest visuals, the GOAT turned the ‘All White Party’ into an ‘All-Star Football Game,’ making the likes of Travis Scott and other celebrities play football seaside.

Last year’s edition of Rubin’s Party saw Tom Brady headbanging and rocking on the stage with Travis Scott and Quavo. This year, however, the playing ground has changed as he made the celebrities attending the party play football Top Gun style. TB12, as expected, was ruling the game making accurate passes as ever.

However, unlike his Patriot days, Brady had poor WR support leading him to get picked by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The latest reports thus state that Brady’s team lost to CJ’s team 5-4 which the source termed more of a “pre-white party bbq and football game on the beach.”

The footage that’s surfaced from the All-Star Football Game shows that it was completely chaotic with no positional awareness whatsoever. Of course, nitpicking a beach game is unfair but the main takeaway was that the guests seemed to be having fun playing ball at the beach. After the beach, guests turned to the fireplace inside the mansion.

The rest of the night’s details are unavailable as of now, but with so many stars galore at the party, it’s bound to be fun! What started as a fun getaway for friends and family for Michael Rubin has now become one of the prestigious annual parties that celebrities and fans look forward to. For starters, the party screams money all the way from the invitation to the actual party.

The Oppulence of Michael Rubin’s All-White Parties

To put things into context, every celebrity received a custom grey-colored case which included a customised pair of Nike Air Jordan 1’s and a t-shirt reading “Michael Rubin’s White Party, July 4th, Bridgehampton.”

A few celebrities also shared that they received customised invites from Rubin. As per reports, these invites were created by Rubin’s favourite artist George Condo.

Reports state that these customised 24 x 24-inch illustration invites were hand-delivered in white tuxedoes to Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, Druski, La La Anthony, and Alix Earle. As per Condo, each illustration is worth a whopping $35,000.

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, NBA superstar Kyle Kuzma was spotted with his girlfriend Winnie Harlow. From the NFL world, Tom Brady, OBJ, Damar Hamlin, Micah Parsons, Robert Kraft and CJ Stroud among others. Safe to say, the party is as star-studded as it gets.

