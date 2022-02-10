“Tom Brady will probably be like ‘I want to go back to the field’”: Michael Irvin believes NFL GOAT will definitely want to return to the NFL after 6 months at home

“To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.”

And within less than a week, Brady appeared on the Let’s Go podcast and had some interesting comments about the future.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”

Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement. (via Let’s Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/EIfrVYAZcU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2022

Michael Irvin reacted to the Tom Brady retirement comments

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin and Rich Eisen spoke about Brady’s future.

“That’s what I’m saying Rich. That’s what I’m saying. Trust me, when you’re in the midst of it and you’re in the grind all the time, you can get a little leery and weary of that grind. But, once you get a break for about five or six months, and you go home. And you just left the football field where you were bossing everybody and now you go home and you are being bossed.”

“By five months of that, you would be like, ‘I think I want to go back to the football field.’ I’m telling you right now! My Bishop told me this when I retired, he said “Son, just work your way back into your house.” I said, “But I pay all the bills”. He said, “I know, just work your way, don’t go try and boss the house.”

“So, Tom has to work his way back into the house. And you know, because Gisele’s running all the shots at the house. He’s been running all the shots in the field. He has to come in and he’s not the shot caller. About three to four months of that for an Alpha male, he might be on the field, calling some more shots soon after that.”

Regardless of the future, Tom Brady will go down as the undisputed GOAT. A 7x Super Bowl champion. A 5x Super Bowl MVP. And a 3x NFL MVP and a record holder of possibly every single passing record that exists.

The NFL will not be the same without him.