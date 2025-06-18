Deion Sanders’ Health Update: Michael Irvin Details How Coach Prime is Bouncing Back from Illness at His Texas Home

Yes, Deion Sanders has been sick. But according to the man himself, fans don’t need to worry about his health. Colorado’s head coach took to social media last week after missing multiple football camps in Boulder, thanking everyone for the positive thoughts they were sending his way.

Beyond that post, though, fans have received very little information on Sanders’ status. Colorado didn’t offer a comment for ESPN’s report on Sanders’ camp absence. And outside of the Twitter/X post, Sanders hasn’t supplied any updates of his own. Luckily, one of Sanders’ former teammates, both on and off the field, stepped up to the plate.

On Tuesday, Michael Irvin revealed via YouTube that he has visited Sanders over the past week. He informed his audience that Sanders had, to an extent, been physically drained by his illness.

“When I got to Deion, he was talking [really low]… this is my boy. I battled with this dude, man. I know how strong this dude is… physically strong, mentally strong, emotionally strong… but he was weakened. When I first got there, I wanted to grab him and hug him,” Michael Irvin recalled.

Irvin’s trip ended in much better spirits than it began. He claimed he and Sanders had “laughed so much” that they “cleared all the mucus out of his chest.” Regardless, Irvin intends to check in regularly on his fellow Hall of Famer. The joy they bring to one another is a big reason for Irvin’s efforts.

“I really wanna go see him once a week until he’s back on his feet… whenever I’m with him, we laugh… I don’t think there’s a person in the world that makes me laugh like Deion.” – Michael Irvin

Fortunately, it seems Sanders is on the mend. That’s good news for both Irvin and Colorado’s football program. The Buffaloes are aiming to build on the 9-3 record they posted a season ago and cement themselves as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. Accomplishing that goal without Sanders leading the charge would be difficult, to say the least.