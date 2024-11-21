Tom Brady Would Love to Have Deion Sanders as Raiders Coach & Shedeur Sanders as QB1: Jarvis Landry

Amid all the chatter about Deion Sanders heading to the NFL next, all types of scenarios have been cooked up. Whether it is Ryan Clark painting the perfect picture of Sanders in Dallas, or the ‘I Am Athlete’ crew saying Tom Brady would love to have Prime Time in Las Vegas.

In everyone’s estimations, Brady—new part owner of the Raiders—is going to bring about some changes in the franchise. And why not start with a new QB and HC? Jarvis Landry had the same argument as he said,

“What if Shedeur go to Las Vegas Raider and Deion says he wants to be the head coach, do they get rid of Antonio Pierce?…Tom Brady would love that.”

The entire crew agreed to Landry’s hypothetical question. The entire NFL world seems to think that the father-son duo is going to leave Colorado simultaneously. And also look to join the same team in the NFL.

Ryan Clark hypothesized that the Cowboys could reunite with Deion Sanders next year. They’re in need of a huge change and according to the former safety, Sanders is the perfect fit. Already having turned around the Buffs, Clark thinks Coach Prime can spin the same magic in Dallas.

While all these hypotheticals seem really attractive, the father-son duo are unlikely to find space in the same team. First, both of them come with hefty price tags and most teams might not be able to afford both of them.

Second, it doesn’t seem like Coach Prime is actually very keen on leaving Colorado just yet. A singular good season isn’t enough to turn around a program and he knows that. The next challenge is just around the corner, as both his star players Shedeur and Travis Hunter declare for the draft.

And we all know Coach Prime loves a challenge. For now, he has clarified that he doesn’t plan on leaving Colorado. But who knows what Prime Time is really cooking?