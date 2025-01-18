“Travis Hunter Almost Ended His Career”: Two-Way Star’s TD Celebration With Dakorien Moore Takes a Wrong Turn, Leaving NFL Fans Nervous

The NFL career of the 2024 Heisman winner, Travis Hunter, nearly came to an end before it could even begin after a chaotic touchdown celebration with Oregon five-star WR Dakorien Moore. It seemed like Hunter was about to be crushed by Moore, who had leaped impressively high and was on the verge of landing on him.

Every NFL Team was nervous watching Travis Hunter during this Touchdown Celebration pic.twitter.com/Tb8OMPbVu5 — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) January 18, 2025

An immaculate, one-handed reception against two defenders, followed by an incredible touchdown run from Moore, was nearly overshadowed by the celebratory mishap. So, what exactly happened?

Seemingly attempting a chest bump with Moore, Hunter lost his footing and fell to the ground, leaving Moore suspended mid-air with Hunter directly below. Thankfully, Hunter managed to move out of Moore’s landing zone. He was also fortunate enough to avoid falling backward onto his own lower extremities. Both of Hunter’s legs had initially folded underneath him, posing a significant risk of leg injury even without the collision.

Moore, whose landing was quite awkward, thankfully walked away with no injuries. And, with the 2025 NFL Draft just a few months away, fans were not necessarily fond of Hunter’s decision-making. They rightfully voiced their concerns on social media upon seeing the film, which clearly shows that the two could have jeopardized both of their careers.

Hunter almost ended his career and Dakorien’s… bad look — Spartan4040 (@Spartan4040_01) January 18, 2025

Travis was one wrong move away from costing himself tens of millions of dollars — Nick (@Nick_T_90) January 18, 2025

Bro almost ended bott they careers — karon/kai save us (@KPTHEMAN32) January 18, 2025

A few netizens also felt that Hunter should have never been on the field to begin with.

Get off the field bro — Don Williams (@smokedee123) January 18, 2025

Hunter is projected to be one of the premier picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. While this clip may highlight some of his questionable decision-making, it is unlikely to impact his overall draft stock, as his talent vastly outweighs any concern that may have been generated from this footage.

The 21-year-old junior finished the season with 1,258 receiving yards on 96 catches, scoring 15 receiving touchdowns while also managing to produce 35 total tackles and four interceptions. The two-way phenom is primed to be one of the most intriguing prospects to watch in the NFL next season, hence the cause for concern from fans.

Hunter’s college career resulted in 171 receptions, 2,169 receiving yards, 26 total touchdowns, 85 total tackles, and nine total interceptions. It is one of the most impressive college resumes in the history of the sport and is unlikely to be duplicated any time soon.

He is one of the most talented players to grace the gridiron in recent history, and it would have been nothing short of an absolute shame to see him injured prior to making his professional debut.