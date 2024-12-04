Travis Hunter Gives Befitting Response to Critics Claiming He Isn’t in the Top 5 of Both His Positions

As if Travis Hunter needed to do anything more to stamp his Heisman case in the final game of the NCAA football regular season. He was already a huge favorite to win the award, and yet, the Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB hybrid went out and put up an elite performance on both sides of the ball, snaring 3 receiving TDs as well as an interception.

That final college game performance against Oklahoma St. helped boost Hunter’s overall season grades from Pro Football Focus. The two-way star earned the top CB coverage grade (90.9) and the 5th-highest receiving grade (88.3). Even the folks at PFF couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

The post also compared Hunter’s PFF grades with the corresponding players who ranked the same as him in the NFL. With Amon-Ra St. Brown 5th among WRs (89.1) and Pat Surtain II topping the CB coverage grade (85.5), Hunter is in good company here.

The main criticism of Hunter is that he’s an excellent player at two positions but not elite at either. However, with PFF providing evidence that he is, in fact, elite on both sides, Hunter couldn’t help but chime in, which isn’t typically his style.

“@DeionSanders what they gone say now,” he wrote on his IG story, sharing PFF’s post.

The idea that Hunter is just out there doing cardio has been prevalent since last year. It hasn’t stopped this year despite Hunter’s gaudy stats at both positions. As we said, he generally likes to let his play do the talking. But back in November, Hunter spoke to QB Shedeur Sanders about his quiet demeanor.

“Travis Hunter: Every game plan for the opposing team has gotta revolve around me, bro.

Shedeur Sanders: What was the message you were trying to get with the Heisman flag and all that around?

Hunter: It’s just my time to start talking. You know, I’ve been laid back for a minute.

Sanders: Finally bro, finally bro. (laughs) We’ve been trying to tell you that for a long time. I said bruh, if I’m paying like you, boy, I’m talking crazy.

Hunter: (laughs) Nah I’m still not gonna talk crazy but like still, you know, God blessed me with the talent and the ability to do what I do so I don’t like to shove it nobody’s face.”

“I just hate when people just say I’m not top 5 at receiver, top 5 at DB” Travis Hunter went on Shedeur’s pod 🫡 @TravisHunterJr @ShedeurSanders pic.twitter.com/a5bgLovaZW — Overtime (@overtime) November 5, 2024

In the same podcast episode, Hunter spoke on the oft-parroted narrative that he’s only elite because he’s the jack of all trades and a master of none.

“At the same time, I don’t like people talking crazy about me. The crazy part is I just hate when people say I’m not top 5 at receiver, not 5 at db,” the two-way star said.

There are still many Ashton Jeanty truthers out there who believe the Boise State back should win the Heisman. But their support will be in vain. Travis Hunter is now a favorite of -1,000 or shorter, depending on several sportsbooks.

Not to mention that while Jeanty’s video game numbers are impressive, only 3 of the top 11 rushing seasons in NCAA history resulted in a Heisman for that player that year.