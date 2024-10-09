Travis Hunter Poses Serious Question About Whether Coach Prime Considers Him His Son, Deion Sanders Responds

Since Deion Sanders started coaching Travis Hunter, he has always referred to and treated him like his own son. However, after years of this labeling, Hunter finally decided to test the legitimacy of their relationship by putting Coach Prime on the spot.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the NBA world saw history being created as LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo in the league’s history to play together for the same team. Coach Prime was quite moved by the news and took to “X” to sing their praises.

In his post, Deion expressed his admiration for LeBron’s longevity, which contributed to this historic achievement. Then, he surprised everyone by remarking, “I’m COMING Back to play with my sons too!”

I’m COMING Back to play with my sons to! This is HISTORICAL! Give this man his FLOWERS NOW! This speaks to Fatherhood, Excellence & Longevity. @KingJames @BronnyJamesJr pic.twitter.com/fi5FkJEDVC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 7, 2024

Media portals immediately picked this up and started re-posting the tweet on “X” with a photo of Deion and his two biological sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Travis Hunter caught wind of one such photo and asked Deion via DM: “Ok now, why I’m not in this picture?”.

Considering how Coach Prime has always publicly referred to Travis as his son, this question from the Buffs star was a litmus test for Coach Prime’s claims. Not so surprisingly, Deion replied to the two-way star with a photo that had a caption that said, “I can fix that.”

And fix it he did. Soon after, Coach Prime let his creative instincts run wild as he photoshopped the cornerback alongside himself and his two sons in the same graphic.

He also shared the entire thread of chats and photoshopped images on Instagram, concluding the final slide of the carousel with his earlier statement: “I can fix that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Travis, however, wasn’t satisfied with the “fix.”

Travis Hunter pulls Deion Sanders’ leg

In a typical father-son interaction, Travis was seen engaging in light banter with “dad” Deion. At first glance, Coach Prime’s Photoshop looks flawless, but it also highlights a similarity that most of us might not have recognized: the trio of Travis, Shedeur, and Shilo have jersey numbers 12, 2, and 21.

Travis seemed witty enough to spot this similarity and presumably asked Deion to wear jersey number 212 in his return match. If online theories are correct, 212 clearly represents a combination of his three kids’ jersey numbers. As a result, netizens praised Hunter for his clever suggestion.

Dawggg, Travis Hunter is one wily M* for this witty joke pic.twitter.com/ic0EfopmDs — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 9, 2024

It’s heartening to see the Sanders clan engage in light-hearted banter like this. With success on the field, the mood in the camp seems joyous and as fans, there is no better sight than seeing your team enjoy themselves!