“You Get the Hint”: Shedeur Sanders Speaks Candidly About 12 Being His Dad Deion Sanders’ Jersey Number Backwards

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“My signing bonus ain’t that high,” honest Shedeur Sanders said with a smile when asked if he planned to buy the No. 2 jersey from teammate DeAndre Carter. Notably, the number held personal meaning for Sanders. He wore it during his time at Jacksonville State and at Colorado, where the Buffaloes even retired it before his NFL Draft.

Advertisement

But that chapter is closed now. As the new rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Sanders has opted for No. 12. With five quarterbacks currently in the mix, he’s focused on controlling what he can to earn the starting job during the rookie minicamp.

In a relaxed conversation with Andrew Siciliano, Sanders was inevitably asked about the jersey switch. “We don’t see it, but you’re wearing 12,” Siciliano noted.

“You were joking with the media that you’re not buying anyone else’s number right now. But did 12 feel good? It’s dad’s number backwards,” Silicano further said on The Best Podcast Available.

Deion Sanders, of course, wore No. 21 for most of his Hall of Fame NFL career, later switching to No. 37 with the Baltimore Ravens since 21 was already taken by Pro Bowler Chris McAlister. Shedeur responded with honesty, hinting at the Deion connection without making it overt.

“You get the hint. You get the hint. So, yeah. It felt good wearing it. Any number is going to feel good wearing it. It’s about what you do in a number. For real,” Shedeur explained.

Beyond the nod to Deion, No. 12 carries more meaning for Sanders. His idol and mentor, Tom Brady, wore 12 throughout his career and turned it into an NFL legacy. Meanwhile, his close friend and former Colorado teammate, Travis Hunter, is also wearing 12 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the Browns face off against the Jaguars, a Shedeur-Travis jersey swap would be a highlight-reel moment.

However, considering the QB competition, the rookie mini camp is of paramount importance for Shedeur to climb up the ladder. In comparison, Hunter is an automatic starter for the Jaguars with his two-way ability being an asset.

Meanwhile, despite falling to the fifth round, Shedeur led all 2025 draftees in jersey sales, per Fanatics — a clear sign of his fan base at the college level. Still, his slide was linked to off-field perceptions: one assistant head coach reportedly called him “brash” and “arrogant” after the team interview.

When Cleveland finally called his name, Sanders admitted he felt “relieved.” Now, he’s locked in on proving his critics wrong. And for motivation, all he has to do is look down at the No. 12 on his jersey — a quiet tribute to the three people who inspire him most: Tom Brady, Travis Hunter, and his dad, Deion Sanders.