Travis Hunter Reacts to Fiancée Leanna Lenee’s “10 on 10” Heisman Special Outfit: “This the Outfit I Didn’t Get No Kiss in”

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hugs his girl friend following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.

Travis Hunter is better at trolling than some of his haters. As he and his fiancée Leanna Lenee took to Instagram stories for a special edition of ‘Rate the Dress,” the two-way star had a hilarious reaction to one particular dress.

The dress in question was Lenee’s special outfit from Hunter’s last game as a college athlete. That game had grabbed more attention due to a tense moment between the lovebirds than for it being the last regular season game for the Buffs seniors.

Reacting to the dress, Hunter hilariously trolled the fans who had speculated that his and Lenee’s relationship was on the fritz after the incident. He said,

“This the outfit I didn’t get no kiss in. I didn’t get no kiss, I got dodged. They said, I can’t get married. They said I need to leave. It’s a 10 on 10.”

Travis' gold reaction to Leanna's outfit 😆 pic.twitter.com/GBMUD02O1J — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) December 8, 2024

The outfit in question is the black leather coat dress with fur detailing that Lenee wore to the Buffs game against Oklahoma State. She paired the outfit with heeled black leather boots, that she glued pictures of Hunter to.

After the game, fans couldn’t help but dive into detective mode when Lenee “dodged” Hunter as he tried to kiss her. His fiancée’s less-than-thrilled expression had internet sleuths buzzing about trouble in paradise.

People made up all sorts of rumors, including one that Lenee was upset with Hunter because he smiled at cheerleaders on his way off the field. However, Hunter stood up for his fiancée when he told people to “stop being so invested” as he posted an appreciation post for his “Queen” on Instagram.

Hunter and Lenee have been in a relationship since at least 2022 and got engaged in February.