Travis Kelce Couldn’t Control His Laughter as NFL Releases Jason Kelce’s Evolution Over the Years

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports.

It’s only been four months since Jason Kelce decided to hang up his cleats, and the football world is already feeling his absence. Luckily, the official Instagram account of the NFL realized this and treated its fanbase to a carousel of Kelce’s headshots over the years. For those who followed the retired Eagles star, the carousel sprung up a few funny surprises, including for Travis Kelce, who couldn’t help but laugh at the snaps.

Advertisement

Over the last fifteen years, fashion trends have changed drastically, and this was especially evident in Jason’s style. Thus, it’s no surprise that laughter ensues when looking back at his hairstyles from the previous decade.

From Jason’s early days of messy hair and an unkempt beard to slicked-back long hair and a soccer mom-reminiscent hairstyle, the former NFL center’s choice of hairstyles was diverse, amusing, and even nostalgic. Brother Travis, like many fans, found the photos humorous and flocked to the comment section with laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Meanwhile, other fans made the interesting observation that Jason’s hairstyle became better and more consistent after he met his wife, Kylie. Similarly, a few noted how Jason was visibly getting happier as the years progressed. See for yourselves:

That said, while it’s hard to pick a favorite from these gems of Jason’s hairstyle experiments, fans had a clear favorite.

Jason Has Had a Major Transformation on and Off the Field Since Kylie’s Arrival

As seen from the comments, fans loved the third picture of the carousel, where Jason sported a heavily unkempt beard with slicked-back hair. What made the headshot a fan favorite was Jason’s sheepish grin, which made it somewhat eerie.

Luckily for us, that photo was from the 2014 season, a few months before Jason and Kylie went on their official date. Arguably, meeting Kylie changed him for the better, both in terms of his hairstyle and as a human. The couple, since their first date in late 2014, grew strength by strength, eventually tying the knot in Philadelphia in 2018.

A year later, the couple had their first child, Wyatt Elizabeth, followed by daughter Elliotte Ray’s birth in 2021. The happy family grew in numbers last year thanks to the birth of their third child, Bennett.

The progression in Kelce’s life since Kylie’s arrival also mirrored his prime years on the football field, showcasing the calming effect that Kylie had on the retired NFL star.

Jason, even today, is considered one of the most raw, unfiltered, and unabashed stars of American sports media. One can only imagine how Jason would look and behave today if not for Kylie.