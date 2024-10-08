Travis Kelce Has Enjoyed His Off Season Very Much, Even Before Taylor Swift: Jason Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs’ presence on ESPN’s Monday Night football this week created a family reunion between tight end Travis Kelce and former NFL center Jason Kelce.

Ahead of Kansas City’s matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, the two brothers had an opportunity to interact with one another amidst their busy professional lives.

Due to his slow start to the season, fans have begun questioning if Travis is still capable of functioning as Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 weapon.

His off-field ambitions, including a $100 million podcast deal and relationship with Taylor Swift, also have them believing football is no longer his top priority. On ESPN’s pregame show, Jason squashed those concerns.

“I know optics are ‘he’s all over the place’… but he still keeps the main thing the main thing. Football has always been the most important thing in [Travis’] life.” “He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his offseasons very much, even before Taylor Swift and everything else… I think it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to being the Travis Kelce we’ve seen.”

Travis seemed to find his form in Week 4, catching seven passes for 89 yards. Through the Chiefs’ first three drives against the Saints, he reeled in five receptions for 45 yards.

Jason Kelce and his wife at Monday Night Football

As an ESPN MNF analyst, Jason Kelce was always going to be witnessing the Chiefs’ Week 5 game in person. However, his wife, Kylie, was another story. But she ultimately decided to join Jason in Kansas City on Monday. And the couple shared a warm embrace beside the ESPN pregame set ahead of kickoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl)

Now that he’s retired, Jason has not been shy about supporting the Chiefs for Travis. He has worn overalls clad in the organization’s colors in the past, and donned a Kansas City jersey while tailgating with fans on Monday. But Kylie is iron-clad in her Eagles fandom and has sworn off wearing any other team’s gear in support of her husband’s Philadelphia tenure.

On Monday night, Kylie sported a T-shirt featuring one of Travis’ catchphrases from his and Jason’s New Heights podcast. The shirt’s yellow lettering may be the closest she ever gets to repping the Chiefs.