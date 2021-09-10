“Drew Brees Made His Greatest Comeback on his Head, Not on the Field”: NFL Fans Troll Saints Legend For Making a ‘Fake’ Comeback on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’

Drew Brees made his return to an NFL stadium tonight, just not in the way Saints fans would have hoped. The newly retired QB was part of the NBC broadcast crew, and fans noticed he was looking a little different.

Brees played in his last professional football game this January in a 30-20 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tonight, around 250 days later, he’s part of the crew that’s calling the game for the very same Bucs (literally the same Bucs, they returned all 22 starters).

While it was certainly heartwarming to see Brees involved with football again so soon after his retirement, NFL fans couldn’t help but point out a weird difference in his appearance.

The Saints legend, who for years was characterized by an above average-sized forehead, arrived on set with a full head of hair.

NFL Fans Troll Drew Brees For His New Hairstyle

What if I told you the greatest comeback in Drew Brees’ career wasn’t on the field, but on his head? #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/8VHzdWxIin — Critical McLemore Theory (@PassToMcLemore) September 9, 2021

How Drew Brees hairline pulled up to the Sunday Night Football broadcast pic.twitter.com/IkbI9N9NNV — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) September 9, 2021

Drew Brees to everyone on Twitter pic.twitter.com/oJhVFR3QQO — John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) September 9, 2021

Bruh Drew Brees has the fakest hair I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/YOUFmzv7vW — thrillhouse (@Sergaholic) September 9, 2021

The game hasn’t even started yet and there’s already been a comeback! Drew Brees’ hairline 🤭😆 pic.twitter.com/HTUHk2v32J — AB (@alexfburns) September 9, 2021

While Brees didn’t address the comments about his new look, he did give a shout-out to his barber on Twitter yesterday who probably had something to do with it.

Thanks to Ben at Foster’s Barber Shop in Tampa for getting me high & tight for my NBC debut this weekend! Legendary spot..thanks Coach Dungy for hosting us! https://t.co/5i7RIFJAM4 — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 8, 2021

Drew Brees Height: How Tall is the Legendary Saints QB?

After seeing Brees on NBC, football fans were, for whatever reason, curious about the former Super Bowl Champion’s height. In case you we were wondering too, Drew Brees is just over 6 feet tall, or 1.83m.

