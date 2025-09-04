Michael Irvin Explains Why He Chose to Buy a Specific House With an 8 Feet Gate After Getting $1,000,000 Check

Michael Irvin has built a successful life for himself, first through a 12-year Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys and later as a fixture in sports media and entertainment. His net worth today sits between $12–15 million, allowing him to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle with multiple assets and cars, including his mansion in Plano, Texas.

But Irvin’s journey started far from luxury. Growing up in a poor neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as one of 17 siblings in a crowded household, he always dreamed of making it big. Football was his ticket, and when he finally reached the NFL, his ambitions for wealth quickly became reality.

His rookie contract was life-changing, nearly $2 million, including a $1 million signing bonus. With money in hand, the first thing Irvin did was buy a house. Not just any house, though. While touring properties, one in particular caught his eye.

“I was young, too. I was crazy, didn’t know anything. I remember the first my first house, I bought. They were showing me all these houses. They had this house, I said, that one over there. What’s that one over there? Let’s go look at it. I bought that house because it had a pool, and everything, but it had an 8-foot gate. All I knew was that I didn’t want anyone seeing me in the pool and what I was doing. That was the parameter I need to buy my first house.”

Reality set in soon after. A million dollars felt like a fortune, but with a large family depending on him—including his mother and 16 siblings, even though he was the 15th youngest, his money began to stretch thin. It took time for Irvin to develop financial literacy, but fortunately, those lessons came before his next big contract.

Irvin realized earning money was the easy part; sustaining and growing it would be the real challenge. He eventually created a Family Trust, a move that not only helped him manage taxes but also secured the financial future of his loved ones.

Today, Michael Irvin owns a $3.6 million mansion in Plano, Texas, boasting 12,000 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a massive pool. He also owns a waterfront property in Fort Lauderdale, along with several other real estate investments.

And while Fox recently canceled ‘FS1 Speak’, ending his run on the show, Irvin isn’t worried. Thanks to the financial discipline and literacy he developed during his career, he has positioned himself to maintain his lifestyle and live comfortably for years to come.