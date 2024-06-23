Travis Kelce’s USA Hat In Royal Selfie With Prince William And Taylor Swift Has Fans in Splits

Sport Themen der Woche KW06 Sport Bilder des Tages LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 11: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces girlfriend Taylor Swift as he celebrates winning the game during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 11 Super Bowl LVIII – Chiefs vs 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402110245

After winning the Super Bowl in February, Travis Kelce has been rubbing elbows with different famous people. First, he met Joe Biden at the White House. And now, as he was attending his girlfriend’s Eras Tour in Wembley Stadium in London, Kelce had a Royal encounter.

After the show, he met up with Taylor and Prince William with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As Swift uploaded a picture with her footballer boyfriend and the Royals on her social media, the internet went crazy, especially noting Travic’s choice of accessory.

Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

Fans couldn’t help but point to the irony of Travis proudly sporting a USA cap, while in the company of the UK Royals. Even Team USA jumped into the comment section to pay their compliments to the Chiefs TE.

oh british royals put travis on their story, this is so funny pic.twitter.com/cShg29muFi — veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) June 22, 2024

And Travis with his USA hat — J. Marion (@J6474J) June 22, 2024

The fact that he is wearing a USA hat makes it even funnier — haley (@haleylovestay) June 22, 2024

Prince Williams definitely celebrated his birthday in style but Travis still managed to nab the spotlight with his choice of attire. Fans were enamored by the two worlds of US and UK royalty in one picture.

Swift’s concert in London was definitely a cute affair, from the Royals’ presence to videos of various celebrities absolutely throwing it down to her performance of Shake it Off. Not to mention, Jason Kelce’s presence, as always had fans in splits. But there was another moment from the concert that captured the hearts of fans of Taylor’s and Travis’s romance.

Taylor Swift’s Archer Tribute for Travis Kelce

While she performed in Wembley, the pop star exceeded her fans’ expectations. Not only that, but she also managed to surprise her boyfriend, who was in the audience. Like last time, when she altered her lyrics as a surprise for him, she had a special message for him too.

Now, this may not have been immediately obvious to non-football fans, but those who have watched Kelce play know of his signature move after a touchdown. The TE typically celebrates his touchdowns by pretending to shoot an arrow into the sky.

Another angle of Taylor being horribly down bad for Travis during So High School pic.twitter.com/9z2GrYaCPb — ⸆⸉ (@perfectlyfine89) June 22, 2024

So, during her performance of ‘So High School’ from the TTPD Era, Swift worked in this celebration, leaving fans and Travis with an incredibly cute moment to look back on from the show. While the songstress has not confirmed who the song is about, it is pretty obvious for fans closely following the romance that it is definitely about the “guy on the Chiefs.”