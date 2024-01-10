On a seemingly ordinary Sunday, the area outside Hard Rock Stadium transformed into a scene of tragedy. Dylan Isaacs, a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills enthusiast and lifelong fan, tragically lost his life in an incident that has left many in shock and sorrow. Miami Dolphins‘ star WR Tyreek Hill, expressed deep concern about what happened.

According to the family’s account, Isaacs, who hails from Six Nations, Canada, had traveled to Miami to witness his beloved Bills in action. Post-game, as Isaacs and his friends were navigating through the bustling traffic to their car, a vehicle reportedly struck Isaacs. This allegedly set off a series of events that culminated in the driver of the car fatally shooting Isaacs.

In the wake of this tragedy, Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to express his distress. Reposting a news article by ML Football, Hill wrote, “Football is supposed to bring us together, not divide us; remember that part.”

Cecelia Skye, Isaacs’ aunt, shared with NBC Miami her heartbreak over the loss of her nephew. She described Isaacs as a passionate sports fan who was there for the love of the game. “He was very much loved,” Skye stated, emphasizing the profound impact Isaacs had on his family and community

Susan Isaacs, Dylan’s mom, talked to NBC6 and said that what happened to her son made no sense at all. After the sad event, the person responsible ran away. The police in Miami Gardens found the car used by this person in West Palm Beach, but they still haven’t caught the person who did the shooting.

The situation has led to a call for help. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who knows anything about it to please speak up and share their information.

GoFundMe Campaign to Help Dylan Isaacs’ Family

In the wake of the tragic loss of Dylan Isaacs, a heartwarming wave of support has emerged. Isaacs, who met a senseless end near Hard Rock Stadium, left behind a grieving community determined to honor his memory.

A GoFundMe campaign, spearheaded by family friend Ashley Cooke, is underway to cover the expenses of transporting Isaac’s body back to his native Six Nations, Canada, a significant First Nations reserve. The campaign has garnered over $64,000, a testament to the impact Isaacs had and the unity in the face of such a tragedy.

This fundraising is really helping Dylan’s family when they need it most. It’s also a way for everyone to show respect for Dylan, whose life ended too soon. Even though the police found the car of the person who might be responsible but hasn’t arrested anyone yet, this fundraiser is giving people hope and showing kindness. It reflects the community’s desire for fairness and to keep Dylan’s memory alive.