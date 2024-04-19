Tyreek Hill Backs Deion Sanders as Shedeur and Shilo Make Portal Recruits Through IG DMs

Deion Sanders started his mission to overhaul the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and has remained dedicated to the cause. To make 2024 worthwhile, Prime is again utilizing the spring portal window and not just in a traditional style. This time, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders tried to gain the attention of offense and defense transfers via Instagram.

Advertisement

“Defense transfers DM me,” wrote Shilo while Shedeur asked the offense transfers to DM him, but not everyone liked this out-of-the-box approach. The innovative approach from Deion Sanders and his kids received its fair share of backlash from the football community. But Tyreek Hill is strongly in their corner.

The offensive lineman at Carolina Panthers, Geoff Schwartz went to the extent of labeling Buffaloes as an ‘unserious program’. Amidst the chaos, Tyreek Hill, couldn’t help himself from countering Schwartz, by stating how Sanders’ ways are always unconventional, but fruitful.

“How is it unserious? They just don’t follow rules like these other boring programs,” wrote Tyreek in a reply to Schwartz.

Though Sanders promised the world a tantalizing season for the Buffs last year, the Colorado program settled with a 4-8 final tally in the season. However, the impact of his induction caused the program to win three extra games in comparison to their last season.

They also garnered significant national attention along with a coveted fan base, making each of their games a fiesta. Again, it’s not just in 2024 that Deion Sanders is taking the unconventional route. In his debut year, Coach Prime brought in 53 transfers through the spring transfer window, making a historic move.

Deion Sanders’ Spring Transfer Portal Plans Unveiled

It is not today that Deion Sanders is taking the unorthodox route to recruitment, rather he has often resorted to the most unique methods. From pursuing a multi-sport career in the NFL and MLB simultaneously to being one of the most talked about coaches in college football. Recruiting for the Colorado Buffaloes has been no different, as per CFB on Fox News, Sanders has made zero home visits since he was hired in 2022.

Deion Sanders has upgraded his social media game, and with the kind of following that ‘Well Off Media’ enjoys with 447k subscribers, his fame has done the trick. Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, who have 1 million and 2 million followers each on Instagram followed in Coach Prime’s footsteps.

But Deion Sanders doesn’t make choices without solid reasons. Per Prime, his off-campus visits hold less importance. He believes that the recruits and their parents should have exposure to the campus, its facilities, and one-to-one conversations with Prime himself before they choose Colorado. His addition to Colorado University has caused a change in curriculum with the ‘Prime Time’ elective and a facelift of their cafeteria for starters. With another unconventional route, an opportunity to bring in greater talent from the corners of the country has presented itself, waiting to bear fruits in 2024.