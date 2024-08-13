Tyreek Hill Mocks Teammate Jaylen Waddle As One of the Biggest Divas in the NFL

If Tyreek Hill can trash-talk Noah Lyles and brag about beating the Olympic gold medalist in a race, what’s stopping him from poking fun at his teammate, Jaylen Waddle? That’s exactly what happened last night when Hill hilariously declared that Waddle should be added to the NFL’s Top 5 Divas list.

Three days ago, popular NFL content creator and die-hard Panthers fan Pickinem [@pickinem / Instagram] published a list of five players, who he thought are the biggest ‘Divas’ in the NFL today for their tantrums and actions on and off the court. The list instantly went viral due to its hilarious nature and soon caught the attention of Tyreek Hill.

The “Cheetah” unsurprisingly chimed in on the fun by suggesting a name missing from the list, Jaylen Waddle. “Add Waddle to this list we got something,” Hill said jokingly.

Netizens were amused by Hill’s banter with Waddle. They had the following reactions.

Waddle’s fans, however, didn’t take this kindly and reminded the Dolphins star of the former’s capabilities. They also wondered how Hill himself didn’t make it to the list.

I don’t know if he’s so much a diva but Tyreek Hill runs his mouth so damn much like dude you can’t beat Noah on the track. — Tarleter A Reed (@tarleter82246) August 13, 2024

Dude, really? You are number 1! — KC Red or Dead (@SeaSkyOutdoors) August 13, 2024

Apart from Tyreek’s exclusion, the names on the list were pretty much uncontested. But what did fans feel were a few missing names, like Hill pointed out.

Stefon Diggs ranked by the Internet as the NFL’s biggest Diva

The list by Pickinem unsurprisingly had controversy’s favorite child, Aaron Rodgers grace his presence. However, he was ranked fourth. Above him was Diontae Johnson at number three, Brandon Aiyuk at 2 and Stefon Diggs at the top. When observed carefully, the top three names on the list have been ranked as divas for similar reasons.

While DJ sees his inclusion due to his on-and-off with the Steelers resulting in a forceful trade, Aiyuk’s baffling rejection of teams currently speaks for itself. As far as Diggs is concerned, the less is said the better as recent reports indicate that problems might already be brewing between him and his new teammates in Houston. Safe to say, each and every name on the list makes a ton of sense.

So does Jaylen Waddle deserve a shoo-in? Compared to the names on the list, no chance. Instead, the Cheetah’s suggestion should be looked at more from a friendly banter lens than anything.

Both Hill and Waddle seem to have a healthy internal competition going on as both have constantly put in efforts to outperform each other on the field and the salary scale. So this small remark by Hill is nothing but some fun banter between the duo.