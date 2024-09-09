Tyreek Hill’s After Arrest Performance Was Like Scottie Scheffler Shooting a 66 at PGA Championship: Matt Ryan

Tyreek Hill scored an 80-yard touchdown to lead his team’s victory hours after getting detained by the Miami police. And NFL Today’s Matt Ryan thinks that his performance puts him next to the world’s top golf star Scottie Scheffler.

Advertisement

In May, Scheffler was arrested outside a golf course by the local police in Louisville, Kentucky hours before Day 2 of the PGA championship game. Ryan compared Hill’s performance in the game to Scheffler, who surprised everyone with a strong 5 under 66 on the field despite the ordeal:

“I mean this is exactly like the PGA Championship and Scotty Sheffer going out there and shooting a 66 after being arrested while pulling into the facility. I thought at the time, when I was watching golf that this could never happen in the NFL.”

Sheffer was arrested when he was en route to the Valhalla Golf Club on charges of reckless driving and assault. The cops stopped the ace golfer while he tried to navigate heavy traffic, which resulted in an argument with them.

He allegedly dragged a police officer with his car and was arrested with multiple charges. However, all the charges were later dropped.

The world rank 1 golfer was released the same day and went on to put a score of 5 under 66 to finish the round in 3rd place, he ended the tournament at the 8th spot overall.

In the weeks after the arrest, he secured a 2nd place finish in the Charles Schwab tournament and went on to win the Memorial tournament. He ended the 2024 season with 7 tournament wins to equalize the record set by Tiger Woods in 2007. Similarly, Hill shrugged off the events of the day to put up great numbers on Sunday.

‘He clearly wasn’t distracted’: JJ Watt on Hill’s strong performance

After Ryan talked about Hill’s 80-yard pass, former NFL defensive end JJ Watt applauded the team for standing by him and claimed that Tyreek’s post-game speech mentioning his teammates highlighted the bond that the Dolphins teammates share. He added:

“Him [Tyreek] to be able to go out there, put it behind him, compartmentalized like you said and for his teammates to be there to help pick him up, I mean 130 yards and a touchdown is a pretty darn good day for any receiver, it seems to be more and more common for Tyreek and clearly wasn’t distracted today.”

In the 2nd half, the team put on a strong comeback to turn the 10-point deficit into a 3-point win over the Jaguars. Sanders took the game-winning points with a 52-yard field kick in the final second of the game.

Hill ended the game with 130 receiving yards, 7 catches, and a touchdown.