Unc Shannon Sharpe Finally Reveals If He Will Ever Coach the Denver Broncos

Shannon Sharpe began his football journey with the Denver Broncos and then went on to have a short stint with the Baltimore Ravens. However, his heart belonged to Denver, and he returned to the Broncos before retiring after the 2003 NFL season. Being a legend of the team, Sharpe is still cherished by the Broncos fans who hope he will return as a head coach someday. Yet, it seems like the former Tight End is currently enjoying his retired life and has no plans whatsoever about returning to the Gridiron.

In a recent episode of his “Nightcap podcast”, Sharpe opened up about the love he receives from fans, especially those in Denver. He revealed that wherever he goes in the city, fans eagerly ask him about joining the Broncos again.

However, Sharpe humbly dismissed the idea of making a comeback, jokingly suggesting that if he did, the team might end up losing more games than they do now. During the conversation, former NFL star Chad Johnson even asked Shannon about the possibility of coaching the Broncos if things didn’t work out with their current head coach Sean Payton. To this, the former Tight End replied-

“I want to be no coach. I mean, Mr. Bowlen wanted me to come work for the Broncos. I don’t want to work in a football capacity like that.”

Shannon Sharpe has been clear from the start that coaching a team was never in his plans. Sharpe shared that the Broncos’ former owner, Pat Bowlen, once offered him a job with the team, but he turned it down. Moreover, if a similar offer were to come his way, he would happily decline it once again.

Unc stated that while he is grateful for the love from the fans, he doesn’t see himself taking on a coaching role with the Broncos or any other team. His focus currently remains on his current endeavors outside of football.

Shannon Sharpe’s Thriving Broadcasting Success

After his retirement, Shannon Sharpe transitioned into a broadcasting career and has worked as a co-host on the talk show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1. He left the talk show last year and is currently working as a co-host of the sports show “First Take” on ESPN.

At the same time, the former Tight End runs his own weekly podcast named “Club Shay Shay” where he interviews athletes, celebrities, and influencers to discuss their accomplishments. Currently, he has 3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has interviewed famous personalities like Offset, Godfrey, Lil Rel, Steve Stoute, and Kat Williams.

Sharpe’s most successful episode was with the comedian Katt Williams, which has attracted 63 million views so far. The controversial interview had Katt fearlessly taking shots at fellow comedians like Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Kevin Hart. Sharpe even mentioned that he made more money from the Katt Williams interview than he did from any single year in the NFL.

The former Broncos TE also hosts another podcast “Nightcap,” with the former wide receiver Chad Johnson, where they usually cover hot topics from the field of sports. Currently, the podcast has around 1.17 million subscribers and is constantly growing with new fans joining in every week.

While Unc enjoyed a prosperous NFL career, he’s also earning well from his broadcasting gigs and podcasts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his total net worth is around $14 million which includes earnings from his NFL days, endorsement deals, and entertainment work.