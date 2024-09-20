mobile app bar

Urban Meyer One Ups Travis & Jason Kelce With His New Passion Project

Suresh Menon
Published

"We All Make Mistakes": Urban Meyer's Wife Had Openly Supported Her Husband After the Viral Dancing Video Debacle

Urban Meyer, Credit: USA Today Sports

After his doomed spell with the Jaguars, Urban Meyer is back to his usual self and dominating at his day job. However, this time it’s not coaching. The three-time National Championship winner’s Triple Option podcast, which also features Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone, is already the top show in its genre.

On Apple Podcasts’ latest ranking of top shows in the American Football category, The Triple Option is ranked first above Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast as well as Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson’s Nightcap.

The show has climbed to the top of the chart less than a month since its debut episode, which was released on August 21st. The Triple Option‘s success may come as a surprise to many. However, given its diverse nature, it’s easy to see why fans are tuning in droves.

Understanding the meteoric rise of “The Triple Option”

Unlike Nightcap and New Heights, which feature two NFL superstars, past and present, The Triple Option is hosted by three men with unique backgrounds. In Meyer, the show has one of the most successful football coaches of the 21st century, who can give an insight into the mindset of coaches.

In Ingram, the listeners get the perspective of a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star. And in Stone, the show has an ace broadcaster who has covered the league for more than 20 years. The Triple Option provides fans with insights about a trending topic from every facet of the sport.

Another important reason for their growth can be the niche they are targeting. While New Heights and Nightcap are NFL-centric, Meyer are Co. have tapped into the college football market.

While they sit atop the mountain on Apple podcasts, their numbers on YouTube have quite some catching up to do compared to Nightcap and New Heights. They are yet to find their footing in the visual space. However, topping the Apple charts is a massive win for the trio, considering their show is only a month old.

Meyer’s reputation was in the doldrums after his failed stint with the Jaguars, which didn’t last an entire season. However, he’s making a grand comeback with his new podcast and has seemingly returned to his winning ways.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

