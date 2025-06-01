“There Is No Longer a Selection Committee”: Urban Meyer Is in Full Support of the Newly Proposed CFB Playoff Format

Urban Meyer was the keynote speaker of the 2025 All Sports Association Awards Banquet. Credit-Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2014, college football introduced a playoff format featuring four teams in a two-round bracket for the national championship. In 2022, the CFP Board of Managers voted to expand the playoff field from four teams to 12, effective with the 2024–2025 edition.

And after that 12-team format was implemented, there has been growing traction for adding four more teams to the playoff field, creating a 16-team bracket. The proposed format, which has not yet been finalized, would include the top five conference champions along with 11 at-large teams.

Some people aren’t at all fans of this format, arguing that with more matchups, many of the games could be lopsided. There’s also an increased risk of injury. However, others feel this is a solid move, including former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

The former national champion believes the new format is fairer because it eliminates the need for a selection committee. Strength of schedule also won’t hurt teams anymore, among other positives.

“There are a lot of reasons why I love it,” Meyer said. “This now eliminates the selection committee, there is no longer a selection committee. It’s not selection, it’s access. That means you win your conference, you’re not a selection anymore, it should be a seeding committee.”

“Six teams in the Big 10, SEC are still swinging at the end of the season,” Meyer added. “You don’t get penalized for non-conference [games.] It’s no longer a selection committee, it’s an access-granted system which I’m in favor of.”

Still, nothing is final, and there is a lot of work to be done before the CFP expands the college football bracket or before they tweak the current format.

More coaches and board members seem to favor the 5+11 format over the 4-4-2-2-1, which grants twice as many automatic spots to the Big Ten and SEC (four each) than to the ACC and Big 12 (two each). The 4-4-2-2-1 model suggests more money and guaranteed access, while the 5+11 model focuses on broader inclusion and new criteria.

Regardless of what the NCAA ultimately decides, they can always revise the format if the new model doesn’t prove successful.

What do you think the CFP voters should do for the next college football playoff format?