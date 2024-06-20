“Use Me for the Ride…”: Shannon Sharpe’s Reaction to Bill Belichick’s 24Y/O Girlfriend Cracks Up the Internet

Earlier this month, TMZ shocked the internet by reporting that 72-year-old legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick is currently dating a 24-year-old former cheerleader named Jordon Hudson. Ever since the reports emerged, the dynamics of the relationship have been the talking point across the internet. From fans to sports analysts, everyone has had their say so far. However, ace broadcaster Shannon Sharpe has had the best take so far with his hilarious one-liner on the relationship.

During the latest episode of the ‘Nightcap’ podcast, Unc and Ocho couldn’t resist chiming in on the popular discourse around Bill Belichick’s relationship with a younger woman. After Sharpe read the TMZ headline, Ocho wondered if the age gap was weird. In response, Unc argued that it’s none of our business as long as it’s okay for them.

The NFL veteran then took a shot at all those judging the couple for the age gap and urged them to be honest with themselves and look at the transactional nature of most relationships. He asked netizens to not take the high road and accept that a nurturer-provider dynamic exists in most relationships. But the epic one-liner that Sharpe used to express this philosophy is what took the cake.

“It’s gotta be okay for them. I don’t lose no sleep either way,” Sharpe said. “Y’all make it seem like everybody goes into a relationship, regardless male or female, with the right intentions. Simple Ocho – Use me for the ride, I use you for the hide. As long as we getting something out of this, I am cool with it.”

“Use me for the ride, I use you for the hide” is a one-liner that looks like a lyric from an Ice Cube song. Safe to say, netizens loved Sharpe’s one-liner and hence took to social media to react. See for yourselves:

While most couldn’t get over the epic one-liner, others pointed out the hypocrisy of Unc and Ocho’s stance. Netizens noted that the duo were highly critical when reports first emerged of 22-year-old NBA star Jalen Green dating 39-year-old Draya Michelle; however, now that it’s Belichick, they have turned a blind eye.

Regardless of what one may feel about this relationship, at the end of the day, it’s the couple’s choice. Love as they say has no boundaries and it’s encouraging to see that Belichick and Hudson are not letting the naysayers affect their dynamic.

Belichick Spotted at Nantucket With Rumored Girlfriend

On what can be termed a rare occasion, Bill Belichick, for the first time, was spotted publicly with Jordon Hudson since the reports of their relationship emerged. The rumored couple were spotted at Nantucket enjoying a boat ride, as reported by Page Six.

The duo was seen getting into 72-year-old Belichick’s $225,000-worth boat named VII Rings. Observers near the boat noted that Belichick had his typical stern look on his face while he entered the boat with Hudson carrying a bag and a blanket.

It’s delightful to see the couple taking small strides ahead despite the massive negative discourse online about their relationship. The internet today is an ugly platform where maskless trolls forget that even celebrities are human beings. Such immense negativity at the start of any relationship is tough to navigate.