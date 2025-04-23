“Used to Go Hoop at Gerard Park”: Jack Bech Tells Ryan Clark How Tough It’s Been for Him Since Losing Kyren Lacy

A week and a half after LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy tragically took his life, his family and friends are still grappling with the pain of the loss. The tragedy shed light on the reality that Lacy, and many other college athletes, struggle with mental health issues, despite the perception that they have the world in the palm of their hands. That’s why Lacy’s former teammate and friend, Jack Bech, told Ryan Clark that he’ll take mental health issues seriously for the rest of his life.

Bech and Lacy were teammates at LSU during the 2022 season. It was a year when the Tigers rostered Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Kayshon Boutte. So, playing time for Bech and Lacy was limited. That’s also why they became good friends, often sitting next to each other on the bench.

When Bech heard about what had happened to Lacy, he was already dealing with another tragedy of his own. His brother, Tiger Bech, was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day.

Bech said via Ryan Clark’s podcast, The Pivot, that Lacy’s girlfriend had called to check in on him and talk about Kyren. He shared that the two exchanged fond, reminiscent stories, and that he offered her advice on how to cope with the grief.

That call held even more weight given their shared history. Bech revealed that he and Lacy’s girlfriend have been family friends in Louisiana since he was a kid. That’s how he got to know Kyren so well beyond the football field. The two would play basketball and hang out together quite often.

“Kyren was a brother to me… Even when he was at UL, I lived at Gerard Park. We used to go hoop at Gerard Park… We ended up meeting back at LSU my sophomore year. I mean, that dude, he just walked into a room and lit the room up. He could make anybody laugh. Not only that, but dude was a dog on the field,” he said.

Following the loss of a brother and close friend, Bech has learned that mental health issues are a real thing. That’s why he’s making it his mission to ensure the people around him are mentally well moving forward.

“Just checking on those people. You know, mental health is real. You gotta make sure people are good around you. Because you never know what people are dealing with,” he expressed.

In case you missed it, former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy took his life after a police pursuit on April 12th. He was facing criminal charges related to a fatal car accident that he was a part of in December.

Kyren Lacy Tragedy

After a report of Lacy firing a gun was sent to the police, a chase ensued. The pursuit ended in a crash, and upon arrival, officers found Lacy dead. It was later revealed that an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was the cause of death. Lacy was just 24.

While teammates and friends are quick to say that he was outwardly happy and a good person, it’s clear that Lacy was struggling with deep personal challenges. He was facing pressures that ultimately became too overwhelming. This serves as a reminder that even those who seem joyful on the outside may be battling unseen struggles. Exactly as Bech pointed out. So, it’s important to recognize the complexity of mental health.

Lacy was an NFL draft prospect and could have been playing in the league by next season. Now, we mourn his tragic loss. It’s a stark reminder to always check in on those around you — really check in, not just with a quick text, but with the kind of care that shows you’re truly there.