Draft Prospect Jack Bech Opens Up to Ryan Clark About Taking Care of His Parents After Losing His Brother in New Orleans Terrorist Attack

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Jack Bech and Ryan Clark

Jack Bech and Ryan Clark. Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

When the rest of the world was celebrating New Year’s Day on January 1, 2025, Jack Bech’s family was in mourning. His brother, former Princeton wide receiver Martin “Tiger” Bech, lost his life in the New Orleans terrorist attack that claimed 14 lives.

Evidently, Jack had to move on from the pain quickly, with the NFL Draft just three months away. His parents, Martin and Michelle Bech, are both graduates of Louisiana State University (LSU). Jack’s uncle, Brett Bech, also played receiver at LSU and later for the New Orleans Saints. And they all pinned their hopes on young Bech.

Born into a football family, Jack believes the sport can help his family both emotionally and financially. In an honest interview on The Pivot Podcast, Ryan Clark reminded Bech how he can make his parents proud—and “take care of them.” Bech responded by revealing his two major goals.

He also spoke about looking forward to his second NFL contract as a way to provide long-term stability for his family. Like many athletes, Bech considered the NFL as an opportunity to help build his family. 

“That’s the only thing on my mind. This first contract, if you’re smart with it, you can stretch it out—but with the second contract… I’ve got four years to show my skills, show who I am in the locker room. I mean, with the second one, you can retire your parents, take care of your family. That’s what drives me. That’s what gets me up in the morning,” Bech explained.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound wide receiver is projected as a solid Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft, with several teams in need of a receiver. He also has clarity in mind about how he wants to keep his brother’s memory alive, while playing. 

“Whatever team gets me, it’s going to be a two-for-one special. Not only do you get Jack Bech—you get Tiger Bech too. I have a superpower now. I have another presence about me that just can’t lose,” Jack said at the NFL Combine, remembering his brother.

According to Bech’s coach at TCU, Sonny Dykes, Martin’s death gives him greater mental strength to succeed in a sport, in which he is already progressing very well.

“He was already on a great trajectory. This was kind of the rocket fuel,” Dykes said in an interview with ESPN a few days ago.

And his coach is not wrong. At the Senior Bowl this year, Bech stole the show with his incredible performance, scoring the game-winning touchdown. Apart from that, he wore the No.7 jersey in honor of his late brother, since 7 was his favorite number.

Since Martin’s unfortunate passing, family has become Jack’s top priority. He already has a clear vision for his life through 2040—a plan that includes his parents, grandparents, future wife, and children. With such decisiveness, Bech intends to make his game talk right from the first NFL season. 

“No matter what I’m doing, even 15 years after I’m done playing ball, that’s the goal I have. And that’s something that never goes away. The forever drive. Then I’ll have my kids, my wife, I’m taking care of them along with my sisters, parents, and grandparents. That’s my drive. It pushes me every day to get better,” Bech added during the interview.

Interestingly, the NFL is a fitting stage for Bech, a league where many players have faced personal loss. For example, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost his brother, Jace Prescott, who committed suicide in April 2020. Jace was 31. Since the incident, Dak has become a mental health advocate, using his platform to support millions.

If Jack Bech thrives in the NFL, he’ll set a powerful example of how one can look to the future with hope, even in the face of personal tragedy.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let's Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what's up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

