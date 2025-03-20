Veteran Analyst Explains Why Shedeur Sanders Is the Best Fit for Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has arguably been the most talked-about topic during the first couple of weeks of the new NFL league year, which started on March 12. Well, that—or what kind of music Aaron Rodgers was listening to on his brooding beach walk. In the final days of 2024, Shedeur was seen as a potential No. 1 overall pick. That’s no longer the case, as Miami’s Cam Ward has comfortably leapfrogged him.

NFL draft experts have been all over the map re: Shedeur Sanders over the last couple of months. Some no longer see him as a first-round talent, while others believe he’ll slide into the 20-29 range. The most common view, however, is that Sanders will land in New York—either with the Giants at No. 3 or the Jets at No. 7.

While both of those still seem plausible—though the Jets seem less so after giving Justin Fields $20 million a year—one NFL insider is going against the grain.

Most believe Ward will be taken No. 1 and either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter will go No. 2. However, ESPN’s Todd McShay believes Sanders is still very much in play for the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall. Their salary cap situation plays a part in the decision, according to McShay.

“Shedeur Sanders is absolutely in play at number 2. Real cliff notes. Purgatory with the salary cap, because of Deshaun Watson. The cap isn’t gonna change next year either, they’re not in the market this year or next for a big-time free agent that can come in and solve a lot of these woes,” the analyst said with conviction.

Having a rookie starting QB on a rookie deal for the next four years while the Browns muddle through the Watson mess would be a huge boon for them. McShay also believes head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry need to make a big move to ensure they still have a job in 2026.

“If they are picking this high again next year, and could be in a spot to draft a Garrett Nussmeier, or whomever the top quarterback is gonna be a year from now. They might not have their job, so there’s like a, ‘We’ve got to win enough now, and have enough promise for the future in order to have our jobs, but also what’s best for the organization,'” McShay continued.

Shedeur is definitely no project. If they draft him, they could compete right away with the support of that elite, Myles Garrett-led defense. McShay also suggested some first-round, second-round combos Browns fans could get excited about if Sanders is their first pick.

“You could have Shedeur and Quinshon Judkins. Or Shedeur and Jayden Higgins, Ohio State wide receiver. Or Shedeur and James Pearce falls, from Tennessee. But more likely like a Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.”

The Browns don’t have a QB right now, so taking Shedeur Sanders should definitely be an option for them. It’s surely more exciting and more likely to pay early dividends than an over-the-hill guy like Russell Wilson or former first-rounder Kenny Pickett, both of whom struggled with the division-rival Steelers. The Browns could do a lot worse than Shedeur, and have done.