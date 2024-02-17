Visibly Intoxicated Travis Kelce Hugs Chiefs TV Cheerleader Nick Wright

Before tragedy struck Kansas City, Travis Kelce had been fully enjoying his third Super Bowl victory. From grooving to “Love Story” with Taylor Swift to shouting Viva Las Vegas at the top of his lungs, Killa Trav has been fully living in the moment. It’s also worth noting that Kelce came under intense scrutiny from fans and pundits alike after he lashed out on the sidelines and shoved his coach, Andy Reid.

But it looks like all has been forgotten, and the NFL star is not letting the incident get to him, even being spotted partying his ‘tail off‘ in the victory parade. In a now-viral video, Kelce was also spotted hugging sportscaster Nick Wright, and their brief interaction has since made more than a few headlines. Wright is one of the biggest Chiefs cheerleaders and has been very vocal about his support in several segments of his show. Along with him, the entire FS1 team attended the parade.

The Kansas City native was present as his team won the 2nd successive Lombardy and celebrated the win with the team. Kelce, who was visibly under the influence, presumably alcohol, deservedly so, couldn’t control himself and bumped his nose into Wright, sparking all sorts of reactions.

Wright has been praising the Chiefs and their shot caller, Patrick Mahomes, throughout the year. He was impressed by the fact that the two-time MVP demonstrated the resilience of every great QB by evolving his game and adapting to the demands of the sport. During his recent chat on the ‘Dan Patrick Show‘, Wright asserted that Mahomes set aside those qualities, his incisive passing, dangerous throws, and aggressive plays, which made him an MVP, for the betterment of the team, utilizing the receiving core he has at his disposal.

He also noted that despite being written off by everyone, the Chiefs ended up triumphant and proved everyone wrong because they had three things necessary to win titles — an elite defense coached by Steve Spagnuolo, a great QB in Mahomes, and a great head coach in Andy Reid.

Nonetheless, as it seems, fans loved the wholesome interaction between the FS1 presenter and Travis Kelce. While some were in awe, a few others were quick to note that Nick might have felt a little uncomfortable.

Fans React to Nick Wright and Travis Kelce Embracing at Kansas City Super Bowl Parade

The majority of fans loved watching Travis and Nick share a hug while the former was visibly drunk. They wondered why Nick looked surprised. Some even remarked that Drunk Kelce is ‘unlikeable‘ and everything he does after drinking is ‘embarrassing‘. One of the confused fans said, “Why does Nick look freaked out”

The Kelce antics, which have garnered disapproval among fans, show no sign of fading, and neither does the bromance between him, Mahomes, and Nick Wright. In fact, it is just the beginning, as the Chiefs aim for a three-peat in the upcoming season, a feat yet to be achieved in league history.

Typically, media personalities receive criticism for scrutinizing players, leading to strained relationships. It’s refreshing to witness a media figure relishing players’ victories alongside them for a change. Considering Kelce’s lack of retirement plans anytime soon, we can expect more of his victory parades in the near future.